Ubisoft Renews Partnership With Prada for ‘Riders Republic’

After a year-long collaboration, game publisher Ubisoft has renewed its partnership with luxury brand Prada to bring new collectable cosmetics to its game, Riders Republic.

If you ever wanted to ski down the mountain in style or pull off sick tricks on a BMX bike while looking utterly fabulous, you could invest in years of training and shell out an exorbitant amount of cash to get some luxurious fashion pieces. Alternatively, you can play Riders Republic and have your character decked out in a full Prada wardrobe.

Ubisoft x Prada in Riders Republic

The multi-platform game Riders Republic puts you in the middle of an extreme sports playground, whether it’s skiing, mountain biking, jetpack riding—you name it. True to Ubisoft’s DNA, it’s a massive playground that gives the player freedom to go around and explore in whichever way they want.

Players can also customise the look of their avatars with countless options. Last year, Prada partnered with Ubisoft to bring the Prada Linea Rossa collection to the game. Some of the items included the Optical BMX, the Flame Snowboard, and the Camouflage Rock, giving players the choice to rock Prada items while performing death-defying stunts—in-game, of course.

Today, it was announced that Prada will continue its partnership with Ubisoft and bring players of Riders Republic new items to enjoy. Characters can be decked out in two new outfits, the Chameleon and the Illusion, and players can also get the Tulip hoverboard. On top of that, a “Prada Unlimited” event will also be available giving players the chance to test out the Tulip hoverboard on a race engulfed in darkness.

These Prada items are available in-game today. Riders Republic is available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.