The Best Places to Celebrate International Jazz Day in Bangkok

A nice occasion to hang out at a jazz bars on a Sunday night, International Jazz Day on April 30 marks the date for several bars in Bangkok to jazz up their evening entertainment. Here’s where to celebrate the occasion in Bangkok this year.

Order something straight, no chaser, for a jazz experience is only complete with a drink in hand. There’s a lot of ground to cover, so read on. Get ready to tap your feet and bop your head along to the beat—the sweet-sounding singers are all in town, ready to entertain you throughout the evening. After all, does it really mean a thing if it ain’t got that swing?

Where to Celebrate International Jazz Day in Bangkok

Crimson Room

Five days, yes, five whole days of celebration are taking place at Crimson Room, and they’re bringing in the big bands till late night. It’s perfect for jazz lovers, but if you haven’t been properly introduced to jazz yet, now’s the perfect occasion. Come in at 8pm and let the men of Rangsit University Jazz Orchestra impress you.

The party will be on 26-30 April. You can find more information at Crimson Room.

Siwilai Sound Club

Visit Charoen Krung this week and get into the groove, as Siwilai Sound Club is throwing a huge celebration of jazz for International Jazz Day. There’ll be three days of showcasing the musical talents that Bangkok has to offer, along with performances that will make you swing along. Didier Mpondo, Keithen Carter, Swing Dude, Cheryl Haynes—if any of those names ring a bell, come and let them remind you what a wonderful world jazz is.

The celebration is on 28-30 April. You can find more information at Siwilai Sound Club.

Buddha & Pals

Buddha & Pals is pulling out all the stops when it comes to this year’s jazz day. For the first time, they’re extending the time of their live sessions until late, as well as bringing their impressive lineup of talents in. Apart from that, Campari Group Ambassador Thanamon Suthon is also taking over the bar and offering exceptional cocktails. Now that sounds like a celebration.

The event will be on 28-30 April. You can find more information at Buddha & Pals.

The Commons Saladaeng

Something’s got a hold on us and won’t let go, and we’re betting it’s the sweet sounds of jazz in the air at The Commons Saladaeng. An impressive lineup of live bands will be doing what they do best for one night only. You can look forward to them from 6pm onwards, which is perfect for a dinner coupled with a drink or two. The best part? Entry is free of charge.

The event will be on 29 April. You can find more information at The Commons Saladaeng.

Foojohn Jazz Club

When it comes to a jazz celebration, you can’t miss Foojohn. They’re putting the beautiful genre into the spotlight from 26-29 April, and will end on an undoubtedly high note (quite literally) with the smooth sounds of Prince Von Hudson. Get ready for a session that will make you forget your problems for a while, because we all need it.

The live session will be on 29 April. You can find more information at Foojohn Jazz Club.

Sarnies Bangkok

Experience April in Paris with Najwa and the Band as they bring the grooves to Sarnies Bangkok for one night only. The live session starts at 7.30pm, so you have time to indulge yourself in the gorgeous dishes Sarnies have to offer before all the entertainment begins.

The live session will be on 30 April. You can find more information at Sarnies Bangkok.

Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

The Living Room and Rossini’s have a very good reason to celebrate the International Jazz Day 2023 since it’s also their 23rd anniversary! Enjoy live music from Jazziam while feasting on delectable Sunday Jazzy Brunch, of which you can expect the usual brunch classics. Moreover, stay for the chance to win a prize in Sheraton Grand Danang or Sheraton Saigon in Vietnam.

The Sunday Jazzy Brunch 23rd Anniversary will be on 30 April. You can find more information at Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit.

Museum Siam

Don’t just sit there and listen to jazz but you better get up and dance to the tunes at Swing Night at the Museum. Starting from dusk, Museum Siam will be lighted up with music and footworks of The Stumbling Swingout and Jelly Roll Dance Club, who invite you to put on your contemporary Siamese outfit and follow their leads to the dance circle. Enjoy the retro setting and swing dancing at the one and only Museum Siam.

Swing Night at the Museum will be on 30 April during 6pm-8.30pm. You can find more information at The Stumbling Swingout.

This story first appeared here.