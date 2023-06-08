As rainbows reign in June, these are the most exciting Pride events around Thailand in 2023 to remind you that love really is love.

As the time to celebrate gender equality and self-expression comes around again, this Pride Month 2023 you’re spoiled for choice no matter what style of celebration you’re looking for, from a party by the sea to a class on practicing self-love. As much as we’re looking forward to dive into these once-a-year events, we’re hoping you’ll pick up something to celebrate pride everyday, and not just during Pride Month in the future.

[Hero image credit: The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon; featured image credit: Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel]

Where to Celebrate Pride Month 2023 in Thailand

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok isn’t new to celebrating Pride Month. For the third time, the hotel is hosting the Pride Film Festival screening all things queer under a collaboration with the U.S. and the Australian Embassy in Thailand. Shown at the Grand Studio on the sixth floor, the event will feature four films: Dallas Buyers Club, Boy Erased, 52 Tuesdays, and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Afterwards, visit Bar.Yard for an after-party under the theme ‘Proud & Loud.’

The Pride Film Festival takes place on June 24, 2023 from 11am-8pm. The Proud & Loud event takes place on the same day from 5pm until late. For more information and reservations, contact 02 056 9999.

Apart from the special Stonewall Inn cocktails that will be served throughout Pride Month at the Lobby Lounge, the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit will also host a sensational Rainbow Rendezvous party at Octave Rooftop Lounge & Bar. The night will be filled with great spirits in every sense of the word, a fascinating pride show, and both disco and funky beats from the DJ.

The Rainbow Rendezvous will take place on June 24, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 797 0000.

Although The Standard’s Bangkok Pride Parade has already passed, there are still some more pride-themed activities to look forward to. It starts with the outstanding tea room event, which is a joint project between Tease and artist Eric Tobua. The artist has created a magical installation inspired by the colours and wonders of Pride Month, to accompany the afternoon tea set. The Parlor also is also offering some bright and bold cocktails for the whole month, like the ‘Pride Summer Cooler’ and ‘Petals & Pride.’ Additionally, fashionistas will want to check out the Pride capsule collection from The Standard x I Wanna Bangkok.

Tease x Eric Tobua will be available until July 15; pride cocktails at The Parlor will be available until June 30; and The Standard x I Wanna Bangkok at The Standard Shop will be available from June 24 onwards. For more information and reservations, contact 02 085 8888.

Taking over the foyer of the Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel, the ‘Blossom Bodies’ is an art exhibition curated by renowned Thai artist Oat Montien. The collection sees diverse art pieces from 12 artists of the LGBTQIA+ community, including SM Veed, Surachai Saengsuwan, Burin Pong, and Naraphat Sakarthornsap. Each piece explores the diversity and natural beauty of the human body in different contexts.

The Blossom Bodies is on show everyday until the end of June. For more information and reservations, contact 02 431 9100.

One of the most colourful and expressive hotels in Bangkok, W Bangkok could not miss the chance to celebrate gender equality. The usual W Does Brunch is turned into a W Drag Brunch this month, where a beautiful buffet is provided alongside a drag show. The Saturday brunch is filled with fresh seafood, a soufflé pancake station, Tipsy Cow’s smoked beef brisket and BBQ pork ribs, a cheese and charcuterie bar, and so much more.

W Drag Brunch will be served on June 17, 2023 during 12.30pm-3.30pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 4210.

Celebrate Pride Month in Thailand by the exquisite beach in Koh Samui, with W Koh Samui’s ‘Take a Stance with Pride’ event. Taking place at the eclectic Woobar, the event invites everybody to be themselves and enjoy the fascinating performances from three DJs, fire and dance shows, and a saxophone fusion performance. Book the VIP package for the best experience.

‘W Pride Party – Take a Stance with Pride’ takes place on June 17, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 02 344 4000.

The Banyan Tree Veya in Phuket takes uses Pride Month as an occasion to journey to the self. The peaceful venue will be the backdrop for the ‘Freedom Flow Movement’ class led by Ocean Bloom, which will encourage attendants to develop a better mind and body connection. Alternatively, you can try to improve the ability to focus with the ‘Sound Journey’ class, or wake up that creative child in you with ‘Sip & Paint’ class. All in all, the events aim to encourage self-love and self-awareness amid the serene environment of Phuket.

‘Feel Pride’ activities take place on June 18, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 07 637 2400.