iPadOS 17: What You Can Look Forward To

The new iPadOS 17 is set to arrive soon so we take a look at the new features and updates it offers.

This year’s WWDC unveiled, or perhaps unleashed, a number of exciting things for Apple fans—and maybe some more ammo for its critics. The Vision Pro is arguably the biggest reveal of the conference, but Apple also took the time to pull the curtain back on its new operating systems, something it does annually at WWDC. Alongside iOS 17, Apple’s operating system for the iPhone, it also revealed iPadOS 17, which brings new features to Apple’s tablet.

New features you can look forward to for iPadOS 17

Lock screen customisation

The customisation feature of iOS 16 now makes its way to the iPad in iPadOS 17. That means being able to have different lockscreens and also adding widgets. It looks really nice when the iPad is landscape mode with all the widgets stacked up on the left side. Plus, you can interact with certain widgets right from the lockscreen like the Reminders app. You won’t need to actually open the app anymore. You can also now put a live photo as your wallpaper.

The health app is coming to iPad

If you’ve wanted a larger and better view of the Health app, that will be possible now once it arrives on iPad with the new OS. It’s pretty much the same like on your iPhone. You’ll also be able to share your data with family members and even have the ability to message them from the app to encourage them. For example, if you see that your brother isn’t getting those steps in, there’s an option to message him right from the Health app so you can encourage him to go after his steps goal.

Some updates to Stage Manager

Stage Manager is one of the most helpful features on the iPad, and now iPadOS 17 is giving it a little upgrade. Controlling the windows and switching from a different set of windows to another is a little easier on iPadOS 17. The size of the windows are more flexible now, and on top of that, Stage Manager also remembers the layout that you put these windows in so you don’t have to redo them everytime.

And some updates to Freeform too

Freeform is getting some new drawing tools as well as the ability to hover, tilt, and snap to shape, which is the neat little feature where you draw a shape and it automatically generates the shape for you. There’s also a new handy feature called Follow Along, which allows your collaborators to see what you’re looking at on the board. It’s a hand feature especially when you use Freeform with multiple people at once.

An improved PDF experience

PDFs are the bane of almost everyone’s existence on iPad, and with iPadOS 17, Apple has introduced some nifty features to make it easier to edit and read them on the tablet. Aside from PDFs now appearing full width, you can also easily put them on the Notes app and also annotate them with ease. Plus, if there are things needed to be filled out, AutoFill can make your life easier by putting in all the necessary info. All you need to do now is just send off the PDF to whoever needs it.

There’s no specific date yet as to when iPadOS 17 will be available to the public so keep your eyes peeled for any updates from Apple.