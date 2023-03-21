The New 2023 Apple TV 4K is Coming to Thailand This Week

Originally announced in October of last year, the new 2023 Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip is now making its way to Thailand this week.

Last year, Apple announced the release of the new generation of Apple TV. Promising “faster performance and more fluid gameplay”, the new Apple TV with the A15 Bionic chip has been enjoyed by many—except for us here in Thailand. The wait, however, is finally over, as Apple has revealed that the brand-new Apple TV is finally making its way to Thailand this week.

The new 2023 Apple TV 4K with the A15 Bionic chip arrives in Thailand this week

The Apple TV has always aimed to be the hub of entertainment for households with all streaming services, Apple Arcade, and Apple Music available in one place. Like its previous devices, Apple has also made everything seamless in terms of switching or sharing screens with an iPad or MacBook, or even controlling the Apple TV using an iPhone or even your Apple Watch. With an iOS ecosystem, the Apple TV is easy to use with other Apple devices.

The new Apple TV comes with the A15 Bionic, which promises faster processing without having to consume more power. I was able to give it a try, and though I can’t clock its power consumption, its UI is definitely buttery smooth and satisfying to navigate. On top of that, you get the same snappy response whether you’re controlling the TV from the Apple Remote or your iPhone, a true highlight for those too lazy get off the couch when the remote is out of reach.

While the best way to enjoy the new Apple TV is on a 4K screen, it also employs a scaler to make non-4K content still look high quality. Plus, it now supports both Dolby Vision and HDR10, making your movie or binge nights even more immersive its with high-quality picture format.

All of this, of course, is on top of all the other features of Apple TV including tailored suggestions based on your viewing, the ability to watch and use your AirPods in case you don’t want to disturb your neighbours, and access to games on the App Store and Apple Arcade that you can now play on the big screen (you can connect a controller to the Apple TV too).

To buy or not to buy

TV boxes are a common purchase here in Thailand for those that are lacking a Smart TV. If you have a TV box, you probably got yours through a wi-fi service. With Apple TV, however, you get all the streaming apps with no limitations due to your chosen subscriber. On top of that, you can still retain your TV subscription since Apple TV allows you to add that as well.

If you have a Smart TV, perhaps the Apple TV isn’t as amenable. However, having it as a central hub for your entertainment needs (including games and music) as well as its ability to be a Smart Home Hub could be what convinces you to buy it.

It took a while for it to come here, but it’s good to know that it’s arriving sometime this week. The new Apple TV 4K starts at THB 5,290 for the wifi model and THB 5,990 for the wifi and ethernet model.

