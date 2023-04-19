April’s Must-Haves in Home and Interior Furnishings

From timeless sofa silhouettes by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti, to Thailand’s first ever designer furniture subscription service courtesy of Spruce, discover Prestige’s curation of recommended purchases in the realm of home furnishings for the month of April.

Lustrous Touch: Omazz Fairmont Bed Linen Collection

Made from the finest, 950-thread-count cotton, the New Omazz Fairmont Bed Linen Collection (pictured above) lets you appreciate the pleasures of distinguished taste – a superlative sleeping experience without comparison. Featuring handmade border pleats and exceptionally lustrous to touch, the collection is the epitome of luxury bedding. It is meticulously finished with the unique ‘Nectarsoft’ technique, in which bio-enzymes cross-link yarn and fabric naturally by reacting at microfibre level to remove weak cotton tendrils. This delicate process results in crisp, smooth, and amazingly soft fabric that enriches your bed with a graceful drape.

Timeless Classic: Twiggy by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti

Designed by Rodolfo Dordoni for Minotti, Twiggy is a new family of seats that stands out for its ability to revolutionise living spaces. From being a rebel to a timeless classic – like the fashion icon from whom the name is inspired – Twiggy plays on the balance of contrasts. It presents itself with different elements, always distinguished by Minotti’s sophisticated sartorial taste. The family of seating originated as a single armchair in small, large and deep versions, with and without armrests, but embellished with stitching that reveals the depth of the brand’s manufacturing know-how – combined with its ability to make the most sculptural seats extremely comfortable. In addition to the armchair, the range includes a bench, a couch and a chaise longue, which can be used as elegant individual elements to be freely inserted into living spaces.

Bedroom Bliss: The Lord Bed by Daytona

The Lord Bed by Daytona, designed by Leonardo Dainelli, features a modern Italian design that brings charm and elegance to the home. The selected materials and colours, the original shapes and the attention to details, are all marks of Daytona’s truly unique taste. With its elegant design, the bed is ideal to decorate modern and contemporary bedrooms with an extra touch of refinement. Available from Seasons, Ekkamai 20.

Accessible Designs: Spruce by Chanintr

Thailand’s first ever designer furniture subscription service, Spruce, is set to revolutionise the way consumers acquire furniture. A new project under Chanintr, Spruce launched on March 1 with the goal of making decorating spaces more accessible, simple, flexible, convenient and sustainable through a monthly subscription model. For as low as THB 200 per month, customers can start using designer furniture from iconic Danish designer brands like Carl Hansen & Son and Louis Poulsen, to solid wood furniture from mid-tiered brands like Ethnicraft and Sketch.

Game On: Chess Board from Santas Home

A beautiful chess board and pieces not only has the ability to punctuate an interior with an elegant accent, but it’s also a functional board game to pass time while getting some good, old-fashioned brain exercise. Made from the most advanced technology and metal plating, with chess pieces that are varnished and finished by hand, this set is available from Santas Home.