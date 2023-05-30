Fragrance Brand PRÄLYN Releases a Signature Three-Candle Botanical Boxset

The Thailand-based scent specialists have introduced a new boxset featuring three candles that are inspired by various plants, fruits, and herbs, a special curation that is guaranteed to brighten up any home space.

The PRÄLYN brand gets its name from the Bhumiboliana flower, a local flower that was given its name by His Late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej, a monarch who had a deep appreciation for Thailand’s diverse plants, flowers, and trees.

Channeling this passion, the local brand aims to craft high-quality scenting products spanning candles, reed diffusers, room sprays, aroma oils, and more using essences and fragrances found in, and inspired by the Asian region.

With so much choice, PRÄLYN has curated a special ‘PRÄLYN Botanical Boxset,’ for those looking to sample several of the brand’s products, as well as those looking for an elegant gift for a loved one, as not only do fragrances help elevate a space, but certain essences can also help with relaxation and improving one’s mood.

The boxset has been curated around three pillars: ‘relax, refresh, and reconnect.’ It features three candles that aim to invite the magic of nature into one’s home, while also featuring colourful, botanical-inspired packaging.

PRÄLYN has selected three of its best-selling scents: Spring Forest, Exotic Martini, and Ryokucha Green Tea. The scented candles are made from soy wax, which makes them burn well, they are environmentally friendly, and most importantly safe for inhalation.

The ‘Spring Forest’ scent aims to emulate the aromas one would smell while walking through a forest over lush green grass while enjoying the crisp, fresh air. It is a refreshing and inviting scent that aims to relieve worries.

The ‘Exotic Martini’ scent is a soft scent infused with aromas of different fruits. It is ideal for those looking to enhance and create a more luxurious atmosphere at home. Finally, the ‘Ryokucha Green Tea’ candle gives off a comforting aroma that’s both floral and toasty that can aid with relieving stress.

The candles are also packaged and presented in new glasses crafted using more colours to add some extra magic when each of the candles are lit.

PRÄLYN products are also available at the following locations:

Siam Paragon, G floor

Central World, 2nd floor

Gaysorn Village, 2nd floor

Fashion Island, 2nd floor

EmQuartier, 3rd floor

Terminal 21 Pattaya, 1st floor

Terminal21 Rama 3, 2nd floor

Siam Premium Outlet

You can also browse through PRÄLYN’s product line by visiting www.pralyn.com