May’s Must-Haves in Interior Design

From bedding made from 100 percent natural fibres, to modular seating systems inspired by Thailand’s Nong Nooch botanical garden, check out Prestige’s picks for premium home furnishings that are trending this month.

The Science Of Sleep: Omazz Tencel

Made from 100 percent natural fibres, Omazz’s Tencel bedding sets (pictured above) are known for their silky texture and coolness – much like linen. While it’s warm like wool, it’s also cool in summer. Containing cellulose, which is synthetically derived from plants through a technological process that gives properties that are different from other types of fabrics, the fabric used for these bedding sets can absorb more than 50 percent of moisture, thereby staying dry and comfortable all night. No wonder Tencel bedding sets have been awarded the European Eco Award!

Outdoor Living: B&B Italia’s Nooch Outdoor Sofa

Designed by Piero Lissoni for B&B Italia, the Nooch outdoor sofa is a modular seating system whose name is inspired by the tropical botanical garden of Nong Nooch in Thailand. Its key feature is the tubular structure in recycled aluminium, a light and strong material, completely recyclable. Nooch is a system that offers the possibility of creating infinite combinations from two base modules: a rectangular one and a square one. Both can be equipped with backrests and armrests and have an aluminium top with slats on which the cushions rest. The modules can be arranged as free-standing units or attached firmly together by means of special interlocking joints so as to create a variety of configurations. Available exclusively from Leafy.

Focal Point: Mabelle by Marcel Wanders Studio

Mabelle is a suspension lamp originally designed by Marcel Wanders Studio, and has now been redesigned for Qeeboo in a large size. The sinuous shapes of the new Mabelle M’s bow and the dome give it an elegant touch, making it the focal point of every room. Available exclusively from Seasons Ekkamai.

Packing A Punch: Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Emerge

With its minimalist design and inspired by the compact form factor of a book, Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound Emerge fits anywhere, whether discreetly hidden or prominently in the centre of attention. It is the slimmest full-range speaker on the market, built to take sound into other rooms like the kitchen and bedroom without taking up much space. A high-quality aluminum frame or a classy wooden frame encloses the entire body of the speaker. The front cover can be chosen from soft fabric, or aluminum. Available from B&O stores in Gaysorn and Central Embassy.

Convivial Space: Convivium by Arclinea

Convivium by Arclinea, designed by Antonio Citterio, provides a seamless solution with the kitchen flowing into the living room and being a focal point. The kitchen becomes a convivial, open space with an organised area, where sharing happy moments and everyday rituals with loved ones become the order of the day. Aromas in the kitchen recall memories of distant places, old recipes are handed down, and new ones experimented with. Most importantly, everyone eats together around the big table. Other highlights of the system include warm, welcoming and functional elements, with an island-table in the centre and canopy shelves running round the whole room at picture rail height. Not to mention the top-notch materials. Available exclusively from Arkitektura.