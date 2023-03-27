This Month’s Home Furnishing Essentials

From leaders in the design of crystal furniture, to iconic sound systems and smart beds, here are Prestige’s picks for must-have home furnishings for the month of March.

Sculptural Design: Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A9

Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A9 (pictured above) has an iconic shape – designed to be displayed. From afar, it’s a minimal masterpiece. Up close, the details shine. Just like your favourite furniture, it stands apart in any room. And if you prefer it on the wall, it rises to the occasion. Enjoy beauty from every angle, whether you press play or not. It’s also a powerful, wireless speaker. Behind the Beoplay A9’s effortless exterior lies an intricate world of power. Seven custom-built drivers deliver exceptional detail. Clear vocals, crisp instrumentation, deep bass – and enough volume to fill any room. It’s as rich as it is rounded. Available from Bang & Olufsen in Gaysorm.

Generational Expertise: Gallotti & Radice

Founded in 1955 by Pierangelo Gallotti and Luigi Radice, Gallotti & Radice was the very first company to experiment with glass crystal in furniture production. Today, staying true to their heritage, the second- generation family-run business combines glass crystal with metal, marble and fine wood in order to create elegant and elaborated lifestyle solutions. Available from Euro Creations.

Ultimate Rest: Adjusto III

Adjusto III is a smart adjustable bed (licensed from the USA) that comes with a special “Mindfulness Cycle Mode” option that combines all the bed’s functions into 13 steps. What that means is that it’s everything your heart desires from a bed – being able to adapt for whatever purpose it is intended, and completely intuitive to your needs. All of this is backed up by the finest mattress to ensure a high quality overall experience. Available at Omazz Gallery (Ekkamai, Seasons Village Ratchaphruek) and leading department stores.

Art Deco Inspiration: Metropolis by Barovier&Toso

The Metropolis collection by Italian brand Barovier&Toso evokes the class and symmetrical lines of Art Deco, shaped by a harmonious, fluid rhythm. The chandelier version has a central body in the form of a chalice, from which arms extend, crafted in hand blown Venetian crystal. The pieces stand out for their sturdy diameter, softened by the external ribbing with its longitudinal arrangement. The sinuous arms curve and reach outward, sliding down at first and then opening upward. Available from Seasons, Ekkamai 20.

Seamless Spaces: Allure O’ Outdoor Table from B&B Italia

The Allure O’ Outdoor table from B&B Italia keeps the graceful strength of the design of the indoor version, clearly visible in the shape of the top and the balance between straight lines and sinuous curves. It is proposed with square and rectangular tops and comes in two heights to accompany the Flair O’ Outdoor chairs, but also the sofas and chairs in the other families of the B&B Italia Outdoor collection. The base-frame is made of moulded cement, a choice that gives the table extreme solidity and an appearance that easily adapts to any outdoor furnishing situation. Available from Leafy.