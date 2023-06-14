Home Furnishing Essentials for June

From Minotti’s landmark 2023 Indoor Collection to leather armchairs by Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia, discover our curation for must-haves in interior décor for the month of June.

Natural Inspiration: Omazz Grand Frothingham Mattress

Since its foundation in the late 1980s, Omazz has taken on a pioneering role as a producer of mattresses handcrafted from only the world’s finest natural materials. Utilising the properties of the natural materials that have been particularly selected to create the Omazz Grand Frothingham mattress (pictured above), every part of your body is properly supported throughout the night. In addition, every mattress is produced and assembled by skilled craftsmen using traditional hand-made artisanship and meticulous care. Exclusively available from the Omazz Flagship Gallery Ekkamai, Seasons Village Ratchaphruek, and leading department stores.

Celebrating A Milestone: Minotti’s 2023 Indoor Collection

Minotti’s 2023 Indoor Collection coincides with the year in which the company celebrates its 75th anniversary and encapsulates the feeling not only of a long journey, but of a family company that has created a style recognisable worldwide. It is a heterogeneous collection, free from conventions, consistent with Minotti’s design vision, and yet always projected towards technological innovation, the pursuit of beauty and the evolution of style, with the aim of responding to the ever-changing nature of contemporary living.

Minotti’s dynamic spirit is constantly growing, rediscovering the values of the upholstery of yesteryear, drawing inspiration from multiple cultures, and synthesising the visions of designers from all over the world – creative visionaries such as Marcio Kogan / studio mk27, Nendo, GamFratesi, Inoda+Sveje, and Gordon Guillaumier – into a single language of stylistic coherence, all under the art direction of Rodolfo Dordoni.

Unique Perspective: The Parlour Collection

The Parlour Collection, which consists of a modular croissant-shaped sofa, tray cart, palm tree lamp (pictured here), trunk coffee table and console cabinet made of elements from doors, windows and columns of a palace, are novelties that offer a unique perspective. These pieces are inspired by a neoclassical mansion’s reception room, used to meet and socialise with guests. Available from the PPalladio Showroom in Sukhumvit 49.

All-Time Classic: Antonio Citterio for B&B Italia

Designer Antonio Citterio’s collection of armchairs for B&B Italia, first created over 20 years ago, remains as contemporary today as it was back then. A comfortable hollow shape, in two sizes, stands on a series of bases that create the overall personality of the armchair that can be placed in various areas of the home. The iconic chair is upholstered in leather for the utmost comfort, with three finishes available for the base- frame: bronzed nickel painted, black painted or bright chromed. Available exclusively from Leafy.

Bespoke Linen: Santas Home

If you’ve ever dreamed of your own set of bespoke linen with a personalised embroidered monogram – in no less than 700-thread-count cotton sateen – your prayers have been answered. Also on the must-have list for your bathroom are personalised towels, bathrobes and bathmats, crafted from the finest materials and embroidered by order. Available at Santas Home.