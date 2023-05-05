Jason Momoa is Yas Island’s New Chief Island Officer

The famed leisure destination, Yas Island, has named a brand new Chief Island Officer or CIO, and it’s none other than Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa.

Yas Island has made a name for itself for being the go-to destination for fun and recreation in Abu Dhabi. From the fastest roller coaster in the world, the Formula Rossa, to Yas Waterworld, the island’s very own waterpark, Yas Island is Abu Dhabi’s entertainment hub. Last month, the island unveiled their pick for a brand new Chief Island Officer: Aquaman and Khal Drogo himself, Jason Momoa, will be stepping into the role, or from the looks of the announcement video, he’ll be paddling in.

[Hero image: Yas Island YouTube]

Introducing Yas Island’s new Chief Island Officer, Jason Momoa

“We are pleased to appoint Hollywood sensation Jason Momoa as the new chief island officer for Yas Island Abu Dhabi,” said CEO of Miral Destinations, Liam Findlay, as per The National News.

What exactly is Momoa’s job? As he says in his announcement video, “Making sure everyone here lives it up like me.” That’s become the tagline for Momoa’s “reign” as Chief Island Officer, with the island’s social media accounts using the hashtag #LiveLikeMomoa.

From the looks of it, it seems Momoa is already hard at work. His announcement video shows him enjoying the many attractions Yas Island has to offer. Another more recent video has him visiting Ferrari World where a bunch of kids help him overcome his fear of roller coasters.

Momoa isn’t the first Chief Island Officer of Yas Island. That honour goes to comedian Kevin Hart, who was appointed CIO last May and stepped down earlier this year. His tenure was bookended with a stand-up gig at the island’s own Etihad Arena.