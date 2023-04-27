Singapore Yachting Festival 2023: What to See and What to Do

The 2023 Singapore Yachting Festival is going to kick off soon and if you’re planning to attend, here’s what you can expect to see and do.

Held from April 27 to 30 at ONE°15 Marina, the fair presents over 50 vessels — 13 of which are making their Asian or Singapore premieres. These span flybridge class, catamarans and day boats from major dealers the likes of Asia Marine, Hong Seh Yachting, Simpson Marine and more. There will also be side events such as sailing and e-surfing demonstrations, kayaking and underwater scooter trials, and even a supercar display. Read on for all the key highlights to look out for at the 2023 Singapore Yachting Festival.

2023 Singapore Yachting Festival: Boats to explore

Among those making their Singapore debut is the Bluegame BGX60. The elegant 19m yacht is equipped with two guest cabins and a chic lower deck saloon. The latter is separated by sliding glass doors from the expansive aft deck, which is spacious enough to accommodate everything from parties to water sports. The stern is partially sheltered too, so guests can still enjoy the outdoor view regardless of rainy or blazing hot days.

Other new highlights include Sanlorenzo SX88 and SX78; Ferretti Yachts 860, 780, and 500; Princess Yachts’ Princess X95, Princess Y85 and F62; and Azimut Yachts 78. If catamarans are more your type, there’s also a promising selection featuring high performance vessels such as the Lagoon 55, 40-foot (12.1m) Bali Catspace, ILIAD 50 and Aquila 36 Sport.

Day boats and weekenders, which have grown in popularity in recent years due to their affordability and simple manoeuvrability, will also be present. These range from the outboard flybridge Merry Fisher 1095 Fly, to enclosed cabin cruisers Beneteau GT41 and Fairline Targa 45, and cabin outboard cruisers Axopar Brabus Shadow 500 and Saxdor 320 GTC.

Other activities to try

After exploring the boats, embark on a thrilling 15-minute tour of the Southern Islands on an RHIB (a high-performance, military-style speedboat), or go for a spin underwater via a Seabob waterscooter.

For those who’d prefer to stay dry, there will be demonstrations of water toys such as e-foils, e-surfboards and hobie kayaks. Also on the agenda are live music performances, a display of supercars from Porsche, Lamborghini and Ferrari, and bars and lounges so you can get some respite from the sweltering heat. The full schedule of the 2023 Singapore Yachting Festival can be found here.

“The 2023 Singapore Yachting Festival celebrates the vibrant and growing boating culture of Singapore as well as the region. It’s a platform for anyone wanting to be part of the boating scene – it’s about connecting, sharing and inspiring a new generation who appreciates the sea,” said Wade Pearce, founder of SG Marine Guide, the event organiser.

Click here to find out more about the show, and book your tickets now.

(All images: 2023 Singapore Yachting Festival)