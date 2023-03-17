Introducing Dee, BMW’s Colour-Changing Car

The BMW i Vision Dee is the German carmaker’s new concept car that’s an AI companion and can change colour on command.

The things we once considered to be futuristic are soon becoming a reality. We’ve talked about the possibility of sky yachting and a ski resort in the middle of the desert, and now, BMW is introducing a car that can change colour whenever you feel like it. Think of it like a videogame where you just change your car colour in an instant—except this time, it’s actually real.

Colour-changing and a digital companion: the BMW i Vision Dee

The BMW i Vision Dee was unveiled during this year’s Consumer Electronics Show or CES. Dee, which actually stands for “digital emotional experience” despite not being capitalised, has a number of panels that can change into 32 different colours. BMW says the car can use different hues and shapes to express “emotions”. In fact, the carmaker is marketing Dee not as a car but as a “digital companion that interacts emotionally with you and accompanies you on a journey between physical and virtual reality”.

“BMW i Vision Dee shows what’s possible when hardware and software are combined,” CEO Oliver Zipse said. “This allows us to exploit the full potential of digitalisation to transform the car into an intelligent companion. That is the future for automotive manufacturers and for BMW also, the fusion of the virtual experience with genuine driving pleasure.”

Aside from its colour-changing exterior, Dee also comes with the BMW Mixed Reality Slider, which transforms the entire front windshield into a heads-up display or HUD reminiscent of Star Trek ships. Dee also talks, and like the showcase at CES, she can also be heard outside of the car, not just from within.

The concept of a car that can be personalised on the fly certainly sounds appealing. For now though, Dee is a concept and there’s no plan to release it on the market—at least, not yet. While it’s still a BMW R&D project, we’re hoping to see Dee on the roads in the next few years.

Watch the official introduction of the BMW i Vision Dee featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger below.