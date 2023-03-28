Fusion JC7: The Conceptual Flying Supercar

Where we’re going, we don’t need roads—as long as you’re driving/flying the Fusion JC7 flying supercar, that is.

For the longest time, the dream has been to drive a car down a road and take off, seamlessly transitioning from ground to air in seconds. Time travelling in the same car is also a dream, though that may still be decades away. But the flying part seems to be more and more plausible each day.

The Fusion JC7 is evidence of that. This concept car is part supercar, part eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing), but all-around futuristic almost straight out of The Jetsons (forgive the dated reference).

[Hero image: Greg Brown]

Is the Fusion JC7 the flying car we’ve all been dreaming of?

This conceptual flying supercar is designed by Greg Brown, who himself had experience flying for the US Navy and for United Airlines. At first glance, the renderings of the car bear some similarities to the Batmobile from the original 1989 Batman thanks to the oversized spoilers and two large exhausts. There’s a Bugatti-like sleekness to the way the front curves downward, and when it flies, it has two wings that appear from its sides.

Performance-wise, the Fusion JC7 will have two Tesla motors that will give it a total of 1,000hp and will be able to go from 0 to 60mph in under four seconds. It will also be fully electric with a 150-mile range—on the ground, that is.

For flying, it will utilise William FJ-33 jet engines and will have a cruise speed of 520mph. Robb Report estimates that with a full 300-gallon fuel tank, the Fusion JC7 will be able to travel 750 miles or over 1,200 kilometres by air. By that estimate, travelling to Chiang Mai and back would almost be possible on a single tank.

In the same article from Robb Report, Greg Brown states that he’s confident the concept will become a reality. “I have presented this design to Stanford PhDs at their aerospace program, and they liked it. The engines, wings, and other components are similar to existing business jets. So it’s not a question of will it work, it’s more a question of maximizing performance, and finding someone who wants to develop it.”

The other question is how much it will cost. Brown says that it will probably be USD $20 million to develop and USD $2.5 million once it goes into production.

Whether the car will ever make it to Southeast Asia, let alone Thailand, will have to be seen.