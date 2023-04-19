The Ferrari Purosangue: Introducing the Marque’s First Four-Door Sports Car

The ‘Prancing Horse’ has ushered in an exciting new chapter with the Purosangue, a car that demonstrates Ferrari’s commitment to speed, power, as well as unparalleled comfort.

Ferrari has unveiled its first ever four-door, four-seater car, breaking the decades-old 2+2 Maranello mould that has become synonymous with the marque.

The culmination of 75 years of leading-edge research, the new model boasts a unique look with innovative proportions while still encapsulating the DNA of the ‘Prancing Horse,’ where performance, driving pleasure, and comfort coexist in perfect harmony.

Dubbed the Ferrari Purosangue, which is Italian for ‘thoroughbred,’ the car boasts a mid-front-mounted V12 engine with the gearbox at the rear, and a Power Transfer Unit (PTU), which provides a 4×4 transmission that aids with optimising the car’s weight distribution.

The naturally aspirated V12 ensures that the car releases more power than any other in the segment, 725 horsepower to be exact. It can also deliver 80% torque (even on low acceleration), can accelerate from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in 3.3 seconds, and from 0 to 200 kilometres per hour in 10.6 seconds.

Making its world debut is the new Ferrari active suspension system that aids with controlling body roll in corners, as well as the tyre contact patch over high frequency bumps. This new system ensures the Purosangue is able to deliver the same performance and handling as the marque’s famed sports cars.

For years, Ferrari has been a leader in vehicle design and aerodynamics, both on the track and the road. During the development of the Purosangue, the team focused on making the bodywork, underbody, and rear diffuser as efficient as possible.

The Purosangue features an all-new chassis complete with a carbon-fibre roof and rear-hinged, ‘welcome’ back doors. Ferrari has also integrated the latest iterations of its vehicle dynamic control systems including all-wheel steering and a 6-way Chassis Dynamic Sensor (6w-CDS).

Every single aero element – from the aerobridge between front and flanks, to the replacement of the front grille with a dihedral suspended on the lower section to deliver a more technical aesthetic – Ferrari’s designers used improved aerodynamics as a pillar to further hone the car’s original sculptural look and unique proportions.

The interior cabin of the car has been designed to feel like an elegant, sporty lounge. When the doors are opened, a generous amount of space is revealed. This is further heightened as a result of its foldable rear seats, and the largest boot ever included in a Ferrari model.

The driver’s cockpit draws inspiration from the SF90 Stradale and is almost exactly mirrored on the passenger side to create a feeling of emotional engagement for the front passenger. The passenger is further aided by a 10.2” display that provides all the information required to help them participate in the driving experience.

The Purosangue also houses a Burmester® 3D High-End Surround Sound System, which delivers ultimate performance from low to high frequencies as a result of its innovative technologies. The ribbon tweeter makes its first appearance in any production car, and the subwoofer is housed in its own closed cabinet for ultimate clarity.

The Ferrari Purosangue’s interiors also demonstrate the marque’s commitment to the environment, as sustainable materials have been used throughout the vehicle. Examples include fabric roof-lining made from recycled polyester and carpet made from polyamide recycled from fishing nets.

Combining novel architecture with the power that has become synonymous with the Ferrari name, the Purosangue is a versatile car that delivers on exceptional comfort to ensure utmost driving pleasure.

For more information about the availability of the Ferrari Purosangue in Thailand, visit www.bangkok.ferraridealers.com