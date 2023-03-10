The Jekta PHA-ZE 100: The Emission-Free Electric Seaplane

If you’re in the market for a plane to bring you to your private island or you just need one for casual island hopping, consider the upcoming all-electric Jekta PHA-ZE 100 seaplane.

All-electric vehicles are the craze nowadays, and for good reason. People are more environmentally conscious nowadays, or at the very least, we’ve started realising just how expensive gas can be. We’ve seen a rise in electric cars on the roads here in Bangkok, but who says you have to stop with electric cars?

That’s where the Jekta PHA-ZE 100 comes in, an all-electric emission-free seaplane. While your electric cars allow you to have a comfortable and guilt-free drive home, this seaplane can fly and cruise you to your private island in the same manner—that is, if you’ve got a private island.

Jekta PHA-ZE 100: the electric amphibious plane

The Passenger Hydro Aircraft Zero Emission 100, hence PHA-ZE 100, is being designed by Swiss company Jekta and will be able to fly 10,000 feet and up to about 160 kilometres according to Robb Report. Their website declares their vision is “to open a new era of possibilities for ecological and affordable transportation everywhere”.

A private seaplane is a dream for sure, but Jekta isn’t just limiting the PHA-ZE 100 for private use. The plan is to have a number of different models that could be used for commercial flights or a VIP model decked out with a salon and couches. Aside from ferrying people to destinations, Jekta can also be used for emergency services.

The company’s website boasts that the plane will need only 45 minutes to recharge. However, as Robb Report wrote in their article, this would require high-voltage technology that’s still in the works. Since Jekta won’t be taking deliveries until 2028, that might be enough time so that the 45-minute recharge time could become a reality.

Jekta touts that the PHA-ZE 100 allows for the “lowest cost per passenger possible”. Aside from the fact that it’s electric, it’s also amphibious. Landing in water is possible, which means the need for a landing strip or ground crew isn’t necessary.

The PHA-ZE 100 may sound like a simple venture, especially since we’re so used to hearing about electric cars. But it actually is quite a daunting task to take on. We’ll have to wait until 2028 to see if it becomes a reality.

