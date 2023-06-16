Introducing Mission X, Porsche’s concept electric “hypercar”

Porsche has a brand new electric hypercar concept called the Mission X, and its is intent to break records.

Electric vehicles have grown in popularity over the years and may soon perhaps overtake traditional fuel-run vehicles to be the norm. There are already numerous EVs on the road. Just here in Thailand, the recent year saw an uptick of EVs and the arrival of Tesla in the city of Bangkok.

Luxury automakers are looking towards the future and have also started developing high-end EVs, namely EV supercars. There are already a number of them on the market and some are still in the market hoping that technology would catch up. One of these is the Mission X, Porsche’s concept vehicle that’s being tagged as not just a supercar but a “hypercar”.

[Hero image: Porsche]

Mission X, Porsche’s stylish and futuristic hypercar

At a glance, the Mission X is reminiscent of Porsche’s classic vehicles. There’s a hint of the Taycan there with just a tad more sleekness and a futuristic vibe. The “cockpit” is encapsulated in a glass dome, the doors open Le-Mans-style, and the headlights look straight out of Blade Runner.

The interior ramps up the futuristic aesthetic. You don’t get seat cushions; the Porsche website describes them as “seat shells”. The steering wheel doesn’t look like a wheel at all and instead resembles the steering wheels on F1 cars. The gear shift also looks very curious, and there are a number of touchscreens all over the cockpit including over on the passenger’s side.

That’s the aesthetics, but in terms of performance, Porsche is aiming for the Mission X to be “the fastest road-legal vehicle in Nürburgring Nordschleife history” according to Robb Report. Motor1 estimates that it could have an output of 1,700hp if it weighs the same as Porsche’s 918 Spyder hybrid.

There are no details as to when or if it ever will be produced. Right now, it’s just a concept, but it would be such a delight to see this beauty out on the streets for everyone to see and admire.