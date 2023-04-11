The Most Expensive License Plate Ever was Sold in Dubai

Dubai is no stranger to opulence, so it’s not surprising that the most expensive license plate was auctioned off just recently to the tune of USD $15 million.

The city of Dubai is known for its lavishness and luxurious amenities, but this recent auction may have just proven that it truly is the place for the rich to congregate and spend. The Emirates Auction, which was held over the weekend, sold a two-character license plate for an absurd amount that officially made it to the Guinness Book of World Records as the “most expensive number”.

[Hero image: Freddy Kearney/Unsplash]

P7: The Most Expensive License Plate

The auction was called The Most Noble Numbers Charity Auction, which benefitted the 1 Billion Meals Endowment Group, a campaign that “aims to establish the largest Ramadan sustainable food aid endowment fund” according to Emirates Auction’s Instagram post.

Held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Jumeirah, the auction sold off a number of other license plates with alphanumeric combinations that were considered “noble”. Some of the plates were sold for around AED 5 million (over USD $1 million) and others at AED 150 million (nearly USD $41 million), according to the Hindustan Times.

However, that was nothing compared to the most coveted plate of the auction: “P7”. Robb Report writes that vanity plates selling for high prices isn’t new in the United Arab Emirates, with a single-digit plate number simply reading “1” being sold for AED 52.2 million (USD 14.3 million). However, the license plate “P7” shattered that record when its buyer shelled out a record-breaking AED 55 million (USD $15 million).

“Plate number P7 was sold for a whopping 55 million dirhem, making it the most expensive number in the world,” said their Instagram post. “We are thrilled that the proceeds will go directly towards supporting the ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign.”

The lucky, or rather, ridiculously rich buyer was Pavel Valeryevich Durov, founder of the app Telegram, according to the Economic Times.