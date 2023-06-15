PrestigeRecap: Cavallino Motors’ Exclusive ‘Ferrari Tour Thailand’ in Krabi  

The three-day event saw a group of Ferrari owners travel down to the famed holiday destination of Krabi to enjoy scenic drives, gourmet dinners, and other enjoyable activities.

From May 26 – 28, Cavallino Motors, recognised as the sole importer and service provider of Ferrari in the kingdom, invited a group of Ferrari owners to join them in Krabi for a weekend full of scenic drives, power networking, and delicious cuisine.

The guests travelled down to the coastal region with their cars, which included impressive models such as the F8 Spider, F8 Tributo, 488 GTB, 488 Spider, 575M, and the F12 Berlinetta, and were treated to multiple impressive driving routes totalling over 300 kilometres.

The weekend provided guests with the perfect opportunity to take in Krabi’s natural splendour, as the region is known for its majestic limestone cliffs and incredible ocean views.

Beyond the drives, guests were also treated to several meals that spotlighted local seafood and traditional Southern Thai cooking techniques. They also spent time enjoying some of Krabi’s most celebrated attractions.

This included a visit to the enchanting Emerald Pool for some sightseeing, a stop at Khaothong Hill for refreshments and coffee complemented by breathtaking views, and merit making at the famous Wat Mahathat Wachiramongkol.

To conclude the trip, the guests were treated to a five-star culinary experience – a moonlit chef’s table featuring an array of meticulously crafted dishes.

For more information about Cavallino Motors and Ferrari Thailand, click here.