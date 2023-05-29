Renazzo Motor Hosts a Glamorous Evening to Celebrate Record Sales

Renazzo Motor Co., Ltd. commemorated hitting the highest total number of global vehicle deliveries in the company’s history with a star-studded dinner at Na-Oh, a fine dining restaurant nestled within the celebrated Chang Chui creative park.

Renazzo Motor’s record-breaking sales streak continues this year, reaffirming the company’s position as one of the strongest partners of Automobili Lamborghini in the Asia-Pacific region.

As the sole dealer and provider of after sales services for Automobili Lamborghini in the kingdom, representatives from the company announced that Renazzo Motor recently hit a new highest total number of global vehicle deliveries.

This success is largely due in part to the company’s decision to priortise fostering strong bonds with its clients, guaranteeing all-round professionalism and efficiency from the beginning of the buying experience through to the delivery of every vehicle and by offering thorough after-sales services.

Beyond the company’s comprehensive approach to business, Renazzo Motor is also celebrated for its commitment to organising special activities year-round for fans and friends of the Lamborghini brand. The continued and strong support from clients of Renazzo Motor has cemented Thailand as one of the carmaker’s most important markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

To show their appreciation of their valued customers for their continued trust, Renazzo Motor, led by Chief Executive Officer, Apichat Leenutaphong, Director, Sak Nana, and ML Ploynapat Leenutaphong, hosted the “Lamborghini Bangkok Thank You Dinner 2023” earlier this month.

The evening followed the theme of all things ‘iconic’ and saw attendees mix and mingle before enjoying a unique fine dining experience at Na-Oh. The event was attended by celebrities, Lamborghini Club Members, and fans of ‘the Bull’, including Panumes Jongkolrattanaporn, Tira Sosothikul, Natee Masathienvong, Darancharas Sukheviriya, Nattawat Wisesdenchai, and Supasara Chongkolrattanaporn.

For more information about Lamborghini, visit the Renazzo Motor showroom on Vibhavadi Rangsit road or click here to browse their website.