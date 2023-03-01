Tesla Sets Up Its First Supercharger Station in Thailand at CentralWorld

The luxury electric carmaker has launched its first battery charging station with aims to expand services across Thailand in the near future.

In recent years, the popularity of electric car purchases has increased, paralleling growing calls for sustainability to be a priority across industries. CentralWorld has caught wind of this trend and has become the first location in the kingdom to house a Tesla Supercharger station at the shopping complex’s underground parking lot, alongside a pop-up spot within CentralWorld on the First Floor, Beacon Zone.

The launch was decided upon after CentralWorld recognised the changing lifestyles and demands of its consumers. The shopping complex aims to take an innovative and future-forward approach with the establishment of a charging station that it hopes will motivate more people to embrace electric vehicles and a more sustainable lifestyle. The convenient location of CentralWorld also elevates the services’ accessibility.

The Tesla Supercharger Station operates in a simple manner. Simply plug the charger into your car and it will automatically begin to power up. Within 15 minutes, drivers can charge the car up to be able to drive 308 kilometres.

Currently, there are nine stations available at the CentralWorld station. If you have downloaded the Tesla app, you can easily track each stall’s availability, follow your car’s charged power percentage, and receive a notification when the car is fully charged.

Regarding future projects, Tesla is planning to establish at least 13 stations in Thailand by the end of 2023. This also includes a network of charging stations that includes inner Bangkok all the way to outer provinces, with the first outside of the capital city expected to be launched in the second quarter of 2023.

Besides partnering up with exclusive shopping centres, Tesla is also looking to integrate Superchargers in popular destinations such as hotels, local attractions, and cafés and restaurants around the country.

In addition to the Supercharger stations, Tesla has also started providing after-sales care. Every new Tesla owner will receive a home charging consultation service that comes with Tesla Certified Installers.

Via the Tesla app, drivers can book an appointment for a check up on their electric car, as well as request for traditional roadside services 24 hours a day with nationwide care.

Moreover, Tesla has recently opened a test drive centre at The Paseo Ramkhamhaeng where prospective buyers can try out Tesla’s luxurious cars and unique services.

For more information on Tesla in Thailand, click here.