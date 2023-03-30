The Revuelto: Lamborghini Unveils its First V12 Hybrid Plug-in HPEV

As part of the celebrations of Automobili Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary, the carmaker has unveiled the much-anticipated Revuelto, the first super sport V12 hybrid plug-in HPEV (High Performance Electrified Vehicle).

Set to replace the iconic Aventador, the car was given a codename of LB744 during its development phase, which allowed fans of Lamborghini a sneak peek at its unparalleled performance, sportiness, innovative design, and maximum-efficiency aerodynamics.

A first for Lamborghini, a total of 1,015 CV is delivered from the combined power of a new combustion engine together with three electric motors, and a double-clutch gearbox that makes its debut on a 12-cylinder Lamborghini for the first time. Moreover, the three electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion high specific power (4500 W/kg) battery pack that also supports a fully electric drive mode.

Speaking about the revolutionary model, Stephan Winkelmann, Lamborghini Chairman and CEO said: “The new Revuelto is a milestone in the history of Lamborghini, and an important pillar in our Direzione Cor Tauri electrification strategy.

“It is a unique and innovative car but at the same time faithful to our DNA: the V12 is an iconic symbol of our super sports heritage and history. Revuelto was born to break the mold, combining a new 12-cylinder engine with hybrid technology, creating the perfect balance between delivering the emotion that our clients want with the necessity to reduce emissions.”

As a result of the distinct powertrain, the Revuelto is able to deliver peak levels of performance. The car can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in only 2,5 seconds; 0-200 km/h in less than 7 seconds; and has a top speed of more than 350 km/h.

The car also offers exceptional dynamism due to the introduction of electric torque vectoring, and four-wheel drive that is also available in fully electric drive mode. This ensures that the Revuelto delivers on both tracks and daily driving roads.

According to Rouven Mohr, Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer, “[The] Revuelto [takes] the experience of driving a Lamborghini to a superior level. Revuelto takes a significant step forward in terms of reactivity and responsiveness to ensure the most emotive and natural driving in every environment. Revuelto is a car delivering the highest performance but our objective right from the start was to confirm it at the very summit of driving emotions.”

In addition to potent engine power, the Revuelto brings the future of Lamborghini design to today’s roads. It pays homage to the exclusive Lamborghini design DNA while establishing an entirely new stylistic language complete with new shapes and new proportions.

One of the newest and most standout inclusions in regard to the car’s design is the incorporation of carbon fibre, produced via artisan craftmanship in the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. It is the principal structural element within the new car, used in its monofuselage, frame, and across all elements of the bodywork apart from the doors and bumpers.

This use of carbon fibre and other lightweight materials gives the Revuelto the best weight-to-power ratio out of any Lamborghini in history.

Although the introduction of the Revuelto has propelled Lamborghini into an all-new era of design, the car draws a significant amount of inspiration from Automobili Lamborghini’s most iconic models beginning with the 1971 Countach prototype and its perfect proportions developed on a single longitudinal line.

This car was responsible for creating a pure and essential style contextualised in the Space Age era that definied the Lamborghini V12 super sports car DNA and introduced one of the most distinctive Lamborghini V12 elements: the vertically-opening scissor doors.

The new car also alludes to the inimitable proportions of the Diablo and the floating blade on the rear fender, while the muscularity and inclined front of the Murciélago is also evident.

“The Revuelto is adrenaline made visible,” says Mitja Borkert, Lamborghini Head of Design. “The design of the new Lamborghini Revuelto opens a fascinating door towards the future of our unique design language. From first sight, Revuelto is an intriguing next-generation Lamborghini V12, with all lines embracing the monocoque and celebrating a free view towards the V12 HPEV powertrain.

“The unique and recognisable Y-shape light signature is significant in this new era of our most iconic flagship car, and the interior is a dramatic leap forward in defining the new design direction of Lamborghini.

“Our philosophy of “feel like a pilot” is vivid and visible in every detail: the driver and passenger are deeply integrated in the very lightweight Y-shape design of dashboard and center console, replicating the sensations of being in a race car but with a perfect intuitive balance between digital and physical controls.”

Beyond drawing inspiration from Automobili Lamborghini‘s rich history, the Revuelto introduces Lamborghini’s new ‘Space Race’ design aesthetic that aims to capture the excitement of electrification while providing insight into the carmaker’s vision for the super sports cars of the near future.

The prioritisation of aerodynamics also express the maximum synergy between efficiency, functionality, and style, core pillars behind the creation of the Revuelto.

These space-themed, or aerospace elements include sculpted surfaces, Lamborghini’s iconic Y-shape daytime running lights, aerodynamic blades that connect the splitter to the hood itself, a roof with more headroom and specific aerodynamic functions, and more.

The “Y” shape is also the hallmark of the driver-oriented interior design influenced by the “feel like a pilot” philosophy. The interior mirrors the all-new futuristic design of the exterior: every aspect of the cockpit aims to strike a perfect balance between a digital and physical experience across all driving experiences.

At the heart of the interior is the pronounced carbon-fiber profile complete with air vents and the 8.4” vertical touchscreen, recognised as the technological heart of the car. To initiate an immersive, shared driving experience, the car is also equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument panel display and a 9.1-inch passenger-side display.

The Revuelto also introduces the “swipe” function, allowing the pilot and co-pilot to move applications and information from the central display to the side displays with the same intuitive, gestural ease as using a smartphone. These screens have enabled most physical buttons to be eliminated, which allow the driver to concentrate fully on driving.

Putting the joy back into driving is one of the core pillars behind the Revuelto’s design. The steering wheel is inspired by the world of racing, particularly the Essenza SCV12. It has four knobs that can be used to select the right driving mode, the car’s lifting system, and rear wing tilt.

In regard to driving modes, the Revuelto sets a new standard with 13 different modes, including electric four-wheel drive. Debuting along with the new hybrid system are three new modes: Recharge, Hybrid, and Performance, that are combined with City, Strada, Sport, and Corsa modes.

These 13 total settings offer total dynamism and highlight the car’s different personalities and ability to perform at optimum levels on all types of roads and tracks.

For more information about the Lamborghini Revuelto and Renazzo Motor, the official importers of Lamborghini in Thailand, click here.