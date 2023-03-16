Apinara Srikarnchana is Excited for New Beginnings at Dusit Residences

Setting a new standard for mixed-use development and real estate in Thailand, Dusit Central Park has been designed to ensure the epitome of refined living. For the recently married Apinara “Prang” Srikarnchana, one of the development’s exciting residential components – Dusit Parkside – is the perfect place to begin an exciting new chapter in life.

Legendary hospitality group Dusit Thani’s latest endeavour, Dusit Central Park, is a long awaited, world-class, mixed-use development. Set to be a new city landmark in Bangkok, the 46-billion-Baht undertaking – comprised of luxury branded residences, an office tower, a high-end shopping complex featuring a large rooftop park, and an upgraded, reimagined Dusit Thani Bangkok hotel – has already attracted affluent individuals seeking the perfect new home or investment. Among them is Apinara “Prang” Srikarnchana, the Co-Founder and Chief of Corporate Affairs at U Drink I Drive, as well as a heiress to the Asia Insurance empire.

A graduate of Waseda University in Japan, and the London School of Economics – where she earned a Master’s degree in Political Science – Prang’s first job saw her working for a Japanese cosmetic company before joining Gucci Japan. The eldest daughter of Chulapayap Srikarnchana, CEO of Asia Insurance, and Narawadee Srikarnchana, founder of Nara Thai Cuisine Group, Prang grew up imbued with a strong sense of hard work and a keen inclination towards entrepreneurship.

“Though I didn’t know then which sector I wanted to work in, I’ve always known that I wanted to own and run a business of my own,” she says, and it wasn’t until her brief stint at the family insurance business that she finally found her calling.

“I dealt with many accident-related cases, most of them traffic accidents,” she reveals. “At that time, Thailand was globally ranked second in traffic accidents and ranked number one for drunk driving. Given the alarming statistics, I wanted to build something that could help prevent accidents before they occur and curtail road traffic fatalities. This was a problem that my business partner and I really wanted to address and tackle. We wanted to create a platform that could be helpful for society yet be unconventional and fun. As a result, U Drink I Drive was launched in 2019.”

When it comes to this ambitious businesswoman’s lifestyle, Prang is a self-confessed workaholic who admits that achieving work-life balance has always been a challenge. “I’m better at it now with the help of my husband,” she smiles.

Having recently tied the knot with Karoon “Kong” Sosothikul – a third-generation heir to the Seacon Square empire – in a lavish wedding ceremony that was one of the social events of the season, the now 33-year-old Prang reflects on the fact that with all her future aspirations, the decision to purchase one of the Dusit Parkside’s residences was an easy one. The development is, after all, a perfect fit for someone with a keen eye for beauty and an acquired taste for the finer things in life, who is looking to make a life-long investment in a uniquely curated property.

Built under the concept ‘Here for Bangkok’, Dusit Central Park is an exceptional combination of heritage and innovation, unrivalled connectivity, and high-end lifestyle experiences, managed by Dusit International. The residential portion is divided into Dusit Residences and Dusit Parkside – both offering gorgeous abodes.

The Dusit Residences consist of 160 luxurious, spacious units on the uppermost floors of the building, boasting double-height ceilings, panoramic views of Lumphini Park, and a private lift lobby right to one’s front door via a separate entrance (for unsurpassed privacy and security). The 246 Dusit Parkside units, meanwhile, are aimed at small-sized families, as well as city workers seeking a stylish and contemporary home in the heart of the Thai capital. Boldly beautiful, while still retaining a refined sensitivity, these modern living spaces – also offering scenic park views – feature specially selected décor, with colour accents inspired by the vibrant city below.

For Prang, Dusit Parkside fully embodies the concept of luxury, right down to the materials used and the services provided. “I think we all naturally always aim to better our lifestyles and Dusit Parkside, and the development as a whole, not only epitomises luxury for me, but it also represents the kind of luxury lifestyle that I want to have now and when I am older.”

Set to be a major lifestyle and business junction, connecting four key areas of Bangkok, the project’s prime location – on the corner of Silom and Rama IV roads – was a key deciding factor for Prang.

“This location allows me to be so immersed in the city centre. Moreover, it’s situated right next to Lumphini Park, and my father and I often enjoy strolls there. And the seven-rai roof park, positioned on top of the retail complex, is an amazing way to integrate nature and greenery that I also look forward to enjoying.”

Although she admits, with a laugh, that her new hubby is “a house person”, she can picture herself living the downtown condo life. “There is so much that I love about this place,” she gushes. “A lot of attention to detail has gone into these spacious units. I love the colour schemes, and seamless contemporary interior design.”

It goes without saying that Bangkok has an abundance of luxury real estate projects, but few offer the same level of opulent urban living complemented by top-tier bespoke services and amenities. “I chose this place because I was told that I will get all the services and facilities that Dusit Thani hotel offers. Having been a loyal customer of Dusit Thani Hotels around the world, and in Thailand, for so long, this was precisely what I was looking for – to live in a place with access to five-star convenience and comforts.”

A hardworking and ambitious woman, Prang’s tight work schedule keeps her busy, sometimes requiring her to work well into the night. Looking ahead, she envisions a happy life with Kong, and their (future) children, and also shares news of an upcoming joint venture with TOA, and the expansion of Nara, her mother’s F&B empire.

“I would also like to create a bridal jewellery collection focusing on diamonds,” she adds, “and I plan to expand U Drink I Drive to other provinces, starting with Chiang Mai, and eventually take it nationwide – maybe even diversifying into other services, such as housekeeping.” As for giving herself a much-needed break from work, Prang says she plans to tick a few exotic travel destinations off her bucket list soon.

