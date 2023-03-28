HYDE Heritage Thonglor Takes Urban Living to the Next Level

From luxurious residences to world-class amenities and a location in the heart of the city, Art Deco-inspired condominium HYDE Heritage Thonglor carves out an elevated living experience.

HYDE Heritage Thonglor is a joint venture developed by Property Perfect and Grande Asset Hotels and Property in collaboration with Sumitomo Forestry, one of Japan’s top five property developers that has been in the business for an impressive 332 years.

Fulfilling the needs of modern consumers’ diverse lifestyles, the Japanese housing company prioritises the use of wood and sustainable materials for product longevity and to have an eco-friendly impact on society. With this standard in mind, prospective owners are guaranteed internationally approved quality control and design expertise.

Project Information

Solidifying its sophisticated status, HYDE Heritage Thonglor aims to mirror the various skyscrapers that make up the impressionable New York skyline. Towering 45 storeys above bustling Sukhumvit, the high-rise condominium is surrounded by some of the city’s finest international schools, universities, hospitals, premium shopping malls, and supermarkets. The area is also well connected to other parts of the city, and the condo is situated only 250 metres from BTS Thonglor station and only 150 metres from the BTS Skywalk to Ekamai.

The interior design and architecture are inspired by the Art Deco movement, which can be characterised by the use of varying geometrical shapes. This construction style gives the project a timeless elegance that is desirable by Bangkok urbanites looking to invest in a stylish abode to call home.

HYDE Heritage Thonglor boasts a total of 311 units of varying room sizes beginning at 11.9 million baht. Unit Type A has one bedroom and rounds up to 40-43.2 square metres. Similarly, the 50.7-58.7 square metres Unit Type B also has one bedroom.

For families, and those who are looking for guest rooms, Unit type C boasts two bedrooms and measures to 68.2-86.6 square metres, while the three-bedroom Unit Type D offers 111.3-186 square metres of floor space. Also available are two penthouses – the Duplex Penthouse measuring at 234-326 square metres and the Penthouse at 357 square metres.

Facilities and Hospitality

Those who live in Bangkok will understand the fast-paced nature of the lifestyle, therefore convenience and amenities have become crucial in the hunt for the perfect place to live.

Another aspect that adds value to the stylish condominium is the inclusion of several five star amenities and facilities. Apart from standard parking spaces, HYDE Heritage Thonglor also houses automatic parking systems and provides 32 electric vehicle charging stations, which is the highest number in Thailand.

Taking the health and wellbeing of the residents into account, the condominium also offers a myriad of facilities for energy-boosting and relaxing activities. For example, the top floors are dedicated to a spacious gym, yoga room, golf simulator, swimming pools, and a sauna. While those who are seeking self-care can head to the condominium’s spa, salon room, and indulge in manicure and pedicure services as well.

And that is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the comprehensive amenities available onsite. City dwellers know the importance of finding an escape from the ongoing hustle and bustle.

Tapping into this desire, HYDE Heritage Thonglor houses the HYDE Sky Garden to let residents reconnect with nature. Alternatively, there are plenty of other areas for recreational hangouts such as the theatre room, the library, the glass house lounge, and a private chefs table for intimate meals with loved ones.

Beyond recreation, HYDE Heritage Thonglor also prioritises convenience with the inclusion of a dedicated laundry room, parcel room, private VIP storage area, and personal smart lockers.

The condo has also partnered with the esteemed HYATT Regency Bangkok Sukhumvit for a five stars on-demand service, and joined hands with Compass Hospitality to provide an upscale, hotel-style concierge service that covers everything from tenant care to housekeeping, maintenance, laundry, transportation, event catering and mail delivery.

From the thoughtfully designed facilities to spacious accommodations, HYDE Heritage Thonglor truly elevates the urban living experience, making it a great fit for those looking to invest in a future home that keeps them connected to Bangkok’s dynamic, fast-paced lifestyle while also providing an oasis of privacy and convenience.

