Malton Gates: A Wellness Luxury Living Experience

With a prime location in Krungthep Kreetha, Malton Gates is a prestigious development that prioritises the pillars of holistic wellness including community and physical well-being in the design of its luxury residences.

In a string of successful high-end housing and condominiums, Malton Gate is the latest endeavour constructed by the team of experts from Major Development, whose past work includes the Fullerton Sukhumvit, Maestro Residence, Metris, Major Tower, M Project, and other exclusive urban housings.

The brand’s moniker takes after Malton, a city in Yorkshire deemed as one of the most pleasant places to live in the United Kingdom. Recognised for its tranquillity and safety, Malton Gates was conceptualised around the aim to recreate this exclusive lifestyle for Bangkok residents.

Situated along Krungthep Kreetha, which has become increasingly popular amongst affluent locals, the Malton Gates development houses single detached-style homes available in varying layouts as well as a plethora of community spaces and shared amenities.

This prime area has everything one would need for comfortable living including international schools and colleges, hospitals, supermarkets, parks, and easy access to the rest of bustling Bangkok.

Inside, the coveted neighbourhood boasts homes that feature exquisite architectural design that will no doubt stand the test of time. Moreover, with a focus on sustainability, materials used to construct the project were evaluated for their environmental impact with priority given to sourcing eco-friendly yet durable materials.

The Homes

The development comprises of three house layouts – the Smithson, Middleton, and Livingston.

Every home is sleek and modern and incorporates design elements that promote air flow and natural light and are also equipped with home automation and dust-free systems. Each is also adaptable to suit wheelchair users for families who have elderly family members.

The three-floor Smithson has a usable area of 403 square metres and features four bedrooms, four bathrooms, one powder room, one maid’s room, and three parking spaces. Other standout features include walk-in closets, a main entrance foyer with a separate room for shoes, a double volume living and dining area, a multi-function private courtyard, and a spacious outdoor terrace on the top floor.

The three-floor Middleton has 448 square metres of usable space and boasts four bedrooms, four bathrooms, two living areas, one powder room, a maid’s room, and four parking spaces. It has all of the aforementioned features of the Smithson with the addition of a junior master bedroom on the second floor and a private lift for added convenience.

Finally, the three-floor, 544 square metre Livingston layout features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a powder room, two living rooms, two maid’s rooms, and five parking spaces. It has all of the amenities of the Middleton with the addition of a large kitchen and pantry with a separate dining room for comfortable family meals.

Beyond the stylish designs of the homes, the Malton Gates development aims to curate a wellness luxury living experience by utilising six principles:

Gates to Well Design

One of the most crucial pillars that transforms a house into a home is good design. From ensuring there is a flow between spaces, to designing rooms with double height for added natural light and curating relaxing outdoor spaces, every home in the Malton Gates development is inviting and has been crafted using premium materials and finishes.

Gates to Well Community

Though the project sits in a popular area, the 49-home neighbourhood is very private and provides more than enough room to carve out personal spaces. Malton Gates also does an excellent job at balancing private spheres with shared areas to foster a sense of community.

Residents can take advantage of a myriad of facilities including the sprawling garden; a swimming pool and kid’s swimming pool complete with a poolside garden lounge; a jogging trail, and a kid’s playground.

The development also features the Gates Pavilion for relaxing as well as two clubhouses that house the lobby lounge, two study rooms, a meeting room, co-kitchen, and co-working space.

Gates to Well Rest

The minds behind Malton Gates recognise the importance of health and hygiene. As a result, there are several systems in place to promote well-being including filtration systems that filter out pollution, PM2.5, and airborne bacteria and viruses. Malton Gates also takes Thailand’s tropical climate into consideration, maximising comfort with a self-regulating house cooling systems and solar attics.

Gates to Well Health

Aside from the common areas for working and creativity, Malton Gates also aims to curate spaces for wellness pursuits. Prioritising the health of residents, the community features a well-being clubhouse, large sprawling park, swimming pools, a fitness area, and private gym.

Gates to Well Essence

Alternatively, residents who are more inclined towards relaxing and mindfulness can escape to Malton Gates’ very own yoga room, spa room, or its many green areas which cover 1,040 square metres.

Gates to Well Service

In addition to 24-hour security and CCTV installed in all areas of the development, maintenance and repair services are also available whenever required.

Moreover, residents will also be gifted a ‘Welcome Home Package’ to help them get settled into their new home, and other packages, such as the ‘Petscape Package’ are also available to make life at Malton Gates even sweeter.

Malton Gates’ homes are designed to add luxury, privacy, and a sense of pride to all facets of life. The development combines top-tier design with cutting-edge technology, a commitment to community, and top-notch service to create a holistic lifestyle experience that cannot be found anywhere else.

To register for Malton Gates Krungthep Kreetha, click here.