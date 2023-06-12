One Bangkok: A Mega-Development with Rising Expectations

There’s no shortage of buzz when it comes to One Bangkok, especially now that city dwellers can see the impressive towers rising up from the ground at breakneck speed. And while exact details remain scarce for now, there will definitely be a lot to look forward to when this mega-project unveils the first phase of its development in early 2024.

An idyllic view of One Bangkok as seen from nearby Lumphini Park

In Bangkok, the stretch of Rama IV Road that runs roughly from Hua Lamphong railway station to Khlong Toei market has enjoyed a long and storied history that continues to this day. One of the most famous landmarks along this stretch is Lumphini Park, a picturesque urban oasis that offers city residents 57 hectares of much needed green space. And just like with Central Park in New York City, the area surrounding Lumphini Park has long been some of the city’s most prized real estate.

A huge swathe of this ultra-valuable city centre real estate is currently under development as One Bangkok, a mammoth project that has – especially over the past year – been rising from the ground at an astonishing rate. When completed it will be the largest holistically integrated district in the CBD, and the most comprehensive real estate project in Thailand, with an investment value of over THB 120 billion and a total land area of 108 rai (or 166,400 square metres).

Architectural renders of the project (with the Andaz hotel in the foreground)

This prime patch of land – which is anchored at the corner of Rama IV and Witthayu (Wireless) roads – directly overlooks Lumphini Park. It is close to both the BTS and MRT lines, and was previously home to a night market and the old Lumphini Boxing Stadium. In 2017 the plans for One Bangkok were first announced, and the official ground-breaking ceremony took place in March 2018. As for the current masterplan, it shows that the full project includes five premium Grade A office towers, four distinct retail precincts, five luxury and lifestyle hotels, and three luxury residential towers. It also features multiple access points: from Wireless Road, Rama IV, and a new direct connection to the expressway.

A development of this immense scope and scale requires significant backing and expertise. As such, One Bangkok is being jointly developed by TCC Assets (Thailand) Co Ltd, and Frasers Property Holdings (Thailand) Co Ltd. The project designer, meanwhile, is Chicago-based architects Skidmore, Owings & Merrill (SOM), who are being supported by local partners Plan Associates and A49, both highly esteemed architecture firms. Other collaborators include industry leaders in various fields, such as Tokyo Gas, Gulf, Mitsui, and Huawei, as well as the Siam Cement Group (SCG), who aided recently in what was documented as the “longest continuous concrete mat foundation pour, ever, in Southeast Asia” (taking a total of 33 hours to complete).

Needless to say, expectations are through the roof for this incredible mixed-use mega-project. And even though the first phase opening is not scheduled till the first quarter of 2024, it’s already promising to be a true game-changer in terms of 21st century urban development in Thailand. And that’s because at its core, One Bangkok is about more than just erecting tall shiny buildings. It’s also about diversity and sustainability, which applies not only to the architecture but also to the use of the land.

One Bangkok is set to deliver the ultimate urban living experience

By encompassing a multitude of urban living experiences in one holistic development, One Bangkok could be referred to as “the ultimate urban living experience”. Offering eight integrated environments, it covers the workplace ecosystem, the retail experience, entertainment, hotels, residences, art and culture, the public realm, and smart city sustainable infrastructure.

With respect to the last two items, almost half of the site (80,000 square metres) is allocated to an integrated system of streets, squares, and open green spaces – referred to as the public realm – which will, in turn, encourage people to spend more time outdoors. On top of that, the entire district is enabled by a smart centralised infrastructure system that integrates innovations in sustainability into the physical development. As a result, businesses, visitors, workers, and residents alike will benefit from significant energy savings, and from a cleaner and healthier environment.

View of the retail area facing the Rama IV corner

One visible example of an environmentally conscious innovation is the absence of individual cooling tower structures or ducts to release heat from air conditioners in each building. Instead, this excess heat is managed through a centralised location, which frees up balcony and roof space for use as green and open space areas, thus maximising the number of overall usable square metres. This sort of sustainability is a big part of One Bangkok’s overall game plan, and because of this the buildings and landscapes within have been designed to meet LEED Neighbourhood Development Platinum certification (the first in Thailand). In addition, several buildings will also be targeting a WELL Platinum certification, to support human health and wellness.

In April of this year, the development reached a technological goal by becoming Thailand’s first real estate project to obtain the Platinum WiredScore certification for best-in-class digital connectivity – the highest certification from WiredScore – for its office towers. They’ve been designed to ensure tenants optimum digital stability in order to support their businesses, and having these sorts of smart services meeting world-class standards is an essential factor in the bid to attract high potential tenants and occupants.

With this kind of exceptional vision and drive for excellence, it’s no surprise that the project has already been recognised with two prestigious awards from the PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final 2022: the Best Landmark Mixed-Use Development (Asia) Award; and the Best Office Development (Thailand) Award. Not bad for a development that hasn’t even opened its doors yet.

The shining towers at One Bangkok are rising from the ground at breakneck speed

When it comes to the art and culture quotient of this “city within a city”, one of the most unique features planned within the site is the Art Loop; a two-kilometre pathway that circles through and around One Bangkok, offering multi-sensory experiences, unique public art collections, learning spaces, state-of-the-art facilities, and a richness of cultural expressions. With a year-round series of events and activities planned, this Art Loop aims to foster a new appreciation towards art and cultural programs in the city.

In a similar vein, the Art Gallery at One Bangkok will offer a premier space for established and emerging artists to showcase their creativity in a highly conducive platform. Also of cultural and historical interest is the ‘Radio Station’, a meticulous reconstruction of the first radio-telegraph station in Thailand – dating back to 1913 – which ultimately gave nearby Wireless Road its name. Then there’s the proposed 6,000-person capacity entertainment arena, which will be able to host everything from concerts to conferences.

Retail exterior southwest corner at One Bangkok

Retail is another major part of the comprehensive concept, so quite a bit of space has been set aside for a lifestyle mall, a multi-concept square, a luxury retail street, and a multi-purpose hall and retail hub. Of course, this next level developement is also set to raise the bar when it comes to luxury living, with no less than five hotels scheduled to open, and three distinctive residential projects offering what might just be the best address in town.

News concerning two of the hotels due to open at One Bangkok has already been revealed, with the first brand staking its claim being the Ritz-Carlton. This 259-room property (due to occupy levels 1 to 25 of a 50-storey building) will be the first Ritz-Carlton in the Thai capital. Designed to be a truly urban resort, the proposed floorplan boasts four distinct restaurants and bars, alongside a signature Ritz-Carlton Spa complete with luxurious treatment rooms, wet lounges, whirlpools, saunas and steam rooms. It’s also promising the largest ballroom amongst luxury hotels in Thailand, which will make it the perfect venue for hosting corporate and social gatherings.

Andaz hotels will make their debut in the Thai capital with a 244-room luxury lifestyle property

The other hotel brand confirmed is Andaz (part of the Hyatt Hotels Corporation), who will make their debut in the Thai capital with a 244-room luxury lifestyle property. Catering to international and domestic business and leisure guests, the facilities here will include the Andaz Tavern and Lounge, as well as a rooftop restaurant and bar. The three remaining as-of-yet unnamed properties scheduled to be part of the development include a super luxury hotel, an upscale boutique hotel, and a serviced apartment. Finally, there’s the three residential projects, which are being marketed in three segments: ultra-luxury, super-luxury, and luxury with a leasehold contract of 60 years.

All this live, work, and play area means that the One Bangkok project will significantly increase the scale of what goes on in this corner of the city. When you factor in all the office, retail, and hotel workers, not to mention all the hotel guests and permanent residents, this part of town is going to bustling like never before.

Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of Frasers Property Ltd

“Rama IV Road, where One Bangkok is located, has been an important trading artery with a long history of great commercial and cultural significance,” remarked Panote Sirivadhanabhakdi, Group CEO of Frasers Property Ltd. “With unprecedented private and public sector participation in recent years, Rama IV Road today is once again full of vitality and economic potential, poised to become Bangkok’s new urban core.

“Our Group is committed to bringing this vision to life and has been involved in the development of several projects, spanning from Samyan Mitrtown, Silom Edge, The PARQ, FYI Center, to Queen Sirikit National Convention Center. One Bangkok is the keystone project – the centrepiece that will cement Rama IV’s status as the strategic economic engine for Bangkok – to drive the city forward as an international centre of commerce that attracts top-level businesspeople, investors, and tourists, both local and international, alike.”