Park Heritage Pattanakarn: a Nature-Inspired Oasis in Bangkok’s City Centre

On May 10, the team behind luxury development Park Heritage in collaboration with Prestige and several event partners, hosted an open house to showcase the neighbourhood’s sophisticated detached homes, five-star facilities, and commitment to crafting a luxury living experience that brings residents closer to nature.

It is widely known that dedicating time to being outdoors and reconnecting with nature has many benefits towards one’s health and wellbeing. Unfortunately, finding time to do this in the bustling city of Bangkok can be a challenge.

Enter Park Heritage Pattanakarn, an exciting new development by real estate developers Sammakorn PLC and Asset Pro Group that aims to redefine luxury living by prioritising pillars of architecture, craftsmanship, privacy, and a proximity to nature in the design of its detached homes and surrounding communal facilities.

During a recent open house event, esteemed guests were invited to take a closer look at all that Park Heritage Pattanakarn has to offer. Taking place over two sessions – one in the morning and another in the afternoon – the event began with a welcome speech by Napon ‘Poy’ Janetumnugul, Managing Director of Sammakorn PLC, which was followed by a tour of the property and its three home layouts.

Beyond having the opportunity to explore the development, guests also enjoyed several other activities including snapping pictures at the various curated photo corners, and getting up close and personal with premium electric vehicles from Rabbit Auto Craft, including the Bentley Flying Spur and Mercedes-Benz G-Class G400.

Guests also enjoyed a workshop on how to create personalised room fragrances by ERB; received digital portraits of themselves; enjoyed live music from a violinist and cellist; and browsed through a showcase of some of Breguet’s most iconic timepieces. Guests also tucked into canapés crafted by celebrity chef Jessica “Paope” Wang that reflected the relaxed yet sophisticated atmosphere of the event.

Park Heritage is centrally located in Pattanakarn and offers easy access to some of the city’s most popular areas such as Ekamai and Thonglor, which are dotted with a plethora of restaurants, bars, international schools, community malls, shopping complexes, wellness establishments, hotels, and more.

The oasis-inspired development boasts 32 sophisticated homes and several communal facilities that guarantee residents can find everything they need and more for a luxury living experience right on their doorstep. The commitment to utilising premium materials and finishes across the development also ensures that the homes will be able to stand the test of time and can be passed on from one generation to the next.

The development features three different three-storey home layouts that range from 49 million baht to 95 million baht. Each home has been designed to reflect a modern classic style while focusing on ‘multidimensional integration,’ an approach to architectural design that utilises inspiration drawn from nature, its forms, and its landscapes.

The ‘S’ home layout sits on up to 70-square wah of land and boasts 471 square metres of usable space. It features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a private elevator, one maid’s room, and three parking spaces complete with an EV charger.

The ‘M’ homes are each set on up to 100-square wah of land and offer 568 square metres of versatile space. Each home features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private elevator, one multipurpose room, one multipurpose area, one maid’s room, four parking spaces fitted with EV chargers, and a private swimming pool.

Finally, the ‘L’ homes sit on land measuring up to 133-square wah and boasts 778 square metres of usable space. The largest homes of the development, each features four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a private elevator, one entertainment room, two multipurpose rooms, one maid’s room that can fit two people, five parking spaces fitted with EV chargers, and a private swimming pool.

Because the development only houses 32 homes, it has been divided into cluster zones and each zone only features a few properties. As a result of this decision, each home offers a feeling of being situated in its own enclave, nestled between towering trees and lush greenery in line with the development’s slogan of, ‘Your Evergreen Legacy.’

Beyond spacious and stylish homes, Park Heritage houses several five-star facilities including a swimming pool and children’s swimming pool, an elegant three-storey clubhouse, a fully fitted fitness centre and golf simulator, a business lounge, a meeting room, and ‘The Heritage Garden,’ a sprawling outdoor attraction that is divided into three zones: the Sunken Lounge, Terrace, and Water Yard.

For utmost convenience, residents can also benefit from comprehensive security systems in place such as access cards to enter and exit the neighbourhood, 24-hour security guards and CCTV, and a concierge service for day-to-day logistics.

For more information about Park Heritage Pattanakarn, click here.