Sansiri’s BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha Redefines Luxury for the Next Generation

As one of the top five leading luxury developments in Thailand, Sansiri has unveiled its new luxury development, BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha that has been designed around the aim of curating a prestigious lifestyle concept for the new generation of homeowners.

(Hero image: Inside BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha’s Club House)

With over three decades worth of experience in Thailand’s diverse and ever-evolving real estate industry, Sansiri has become synonymous with curating world-class living experiences across the kingdom.

For its latest project, the developers have conceptualised and built BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha, which joins Sansiri Luxury Collection alongside several other sought-after developments. The collection encompasses a series of projects that focus on developing sophisticated and contemporary projects fit for urbanites. The development offers 48 homes in three distinct layout styles, and prices range from 35 to 60 million baht.

Location

In addition to its proximity to the soon-to-be-established Yellow and Orange Sky Train lines, BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha is situated on Soi Pracha Ruam Jai, and is nestled within a sprawling 800,000 square metre plot of land owned by Sansiri. The development is easily accessible through the Srinakarin and Ramkhamhaeng road, providing a convenient distance from international schools, hospitals, golf courses, and a variety of shopping centres.

Product Highlights

The development has been crafted around the visionary theme of “My Home Speaks for Myself.” To capture this, the team behind BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha has designed homes that reflect the distinct lifestyle of its clientele.

The team has imported collectable furniture and custom pieces from abroad so that the interior design ultimately echoes an urbanite’s love of travel and profound understanding of modern style. Instead of typical indicators of opulence such as sleek lines and neutral tones, BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha offers something completely different with an art gallery-inspired take to contemporary living. Its shared facilities and sample housing design are furnished with one-of-a-kind items, vivid colour palettes, and atmospheric lighting.

Additionally, the project was conceptualised with the core intention to optimise privacy. Therefore, the 48 units, each with 430-540 square metres of usable space, are positioned in a cluster layout so 4-6 houses are situated together.

The exteriors of the houses are decorated with marble-like facades which make the homes appear like they are entirely constructed out of stone. Equally as impressive, the interior of every home offers customisable options, making them versatile. An example is that every home has private elevators installed which could also be swapped out for more storage space depending on the unique needs of each homeowner.

The Houses

Crest

Its 665 square metre size makes Crest the largest home layout amongst BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha’s three options. With this impressive floor space, the home can fit up to four vehicles. It also stands out due to its three-storey height and includes the optimal space for the inclusion of a rooftop garden. Completing the puzzle pieces for a welcoming family residence, the furnished model home includes plenty of sophisticated Chanintr Living staples and is selling for 140 million baht inclusive of the furniture.

Brill

This home style measures 540 square metres and accommodates up to four parking spots. For its interior design, the team behind BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha hand-selected the finishing touches from the Milan Furniture Fair 2022, and collaborated with Cassina, recognised as the ‘King of Italian Furniture’, to bring in highly sought-after pieces made by legendary designers. Priced at 110 million baht for the model home, the mix and match styling and collectable items are guaranteed to make this house worth every penny.

Acme

Lastly, the 430 square metre Acme model home is selling for 95 million baht. Although it is the smallest one out of the three, this layout still manages to provide plenty of room for smaller families and includes up to three parking spots. The team’s commitment to impeccable interior design remains ever present with this house design and encompasses standout pieces such as the Italy-imported resin dining table lined with golden edges (the only piece in the world!). Taking further inspiration from contemporary European design trends, the showroom has also replaced its elevator with a stylish glass-paneled shoe closet.

Facilities

BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha’s creative vision also extends beyond the walls of its homes. The Club House is styled to mimic the shape of an elegant jewellery box, and ideal for residents who enjoy socialising with each other in an intimate setting. Upholding the concept of “Old is Gold”, the Club House is also decorated with various vintage trinkets, highlighting the brand’s concept in every single detail.

BuGaan Krungthep Kreetha’s sprawling grounds also house a fitness centre complete with distinctive red walls aimed at boosting energy. The chic look of the centre emulates the vibe of a European boutique rather than the intense workout environments we have all become accustomed to.

Finally, a luxury estate would not be complete without a comprehensive security system. The development has employed equipment and professionals from PLUS Luxury Management who provide 24-hour surveillance as a result of regularly patrolling security guards, CCTV cameras, and a gated system.

For more information on BaGaan Krungthep Kreetha, click here.