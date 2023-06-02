The Forestias Signature Series: Luxury Residences for Urbanites Wishing to Immerse Themselves in Nature

The newest residential component of Magnolia Quality Development Corporation’s (MQDC) landmark ‘The Forestias’ development will feature 44 floors and 122 spacious units, all offering prime views of the project’s lush 30-rai forest.

Currently under development in central Bangkok, on an impressive plot of land just off Bangna Trad road, The Forestias is a 398-rai community that will feature large areas of parkland, residential properties under multiple brands that appeal to different lifestyles and age-groups, as well as numerous community and commercial components with a focus on healthy living and environmental quality upon its completion.

One of the city’s most exciting developments in recent history, during a recent press announcement, Yuthana Tantiyanon, President, Property Business Management – MQDC explained what sets the project apart from other ambitious real estate developments in Bangkok.

‘The Forestias’ is one of Thailand’s largest private sector property development projects and is also the location of the ultra-luxury Six Senses Residences in Thailand. The Forestias Signature Series residences building is located right next to the 30-rai forest at the heart of The Forestias and is directly connected to the 1.6-kilometre ‘Canopy Walk’ elevated walkway that winds through the forest.

“The Forestias Signature Series residences are for people who enjoy living in bigger condominiums, perhaps even with a pool, surrounded by nature and with easy access to the wide range of conveniences and services of city-centre life that’s offered at The Forestias. It boasts only 122 spacious residences across its 44 floors, and every unit has panoramic views over the forest and the magical festivals regularly organised in and above the forest.”

Home sizes at the Signature Series residences start at 140 square metres and go up to 350 square metres. The residences will also feature a stunning 917 square metre penthouse on the 43rd floor. Each home size offers multiple options for number of bedrooms, ranging from two up to five bedrooms. Prices for freehold homes start from 37 million baht for a two-bedroom unit, while three-bedroom homes start at 49 million baht.

The building has been designed by Foster+Partners and the overall concept places great emphasis on privacy for residents. To ensure maximum privacy, the building has multiple service corridors and service stairways.

“These allow technicians to service building systems, such as the plumbing of residences, without going inside a home. This will also aid in maintaining the building’s premium standard without spending much time in public spaces,” said Yuthana.

The floor layouts also allow separation of areas used by home service helpers such as the Thai kitchen as well as their own accommodation. Every residence also has a private lift lobby.

Among other special features of the Signature Series residences are the abundance of outdoor sitting areas and private gardens, a multi-purpose lawn, a forest terrace, and a treehouse, as well as the use of a special material in the construction of the building’s façade that helps keep the residences cool throughout the year. There is also a private lobby for the exclusive use of residents that is separated from the general lobby.

Speaking about the progress of the project, Kittiphun Ouiyamaphun, MQDC’s President, who is responsible for the entire The Forestias development, added: “Our four other branded residential offerings at The Forestias have received an outstanding response and sales in those projects already exceed 22 billion baht.

“I believe the strong interest is due to more people wanting to live in a healthier environment like ours, with a lot of green space around them, and one that has been purposefully designed for healthier living by some of the world’s most respected firms. I think the confidence that people have in the high investment potential of these residential properties because of our location in the Eastern Economic Corridor has also been a driving force boosting their attractiveness,” he explained.

The Signature Series residences are located close to the Hotel Indigo at The Forestias, which is being built in a complementary neighbourhood style that reflects the ‘close-to-nature’ theme of the residences. There will also be a passageway directly connecting the two buildings.

“The easy connectivity to a hotel and its many food and beverage outlets as well as other services and facilities provides an important extra benefit for home-owners,” Kittiphun divulges.

Other residential projects at The Forestias are already at an advanced stage of construction and include the Six Senses Residences The Forestias, Mulberry Grove Villas, Mulberry Grove condominiums, Whizdom condominiums, and The Aspen Tree condominiums and Sky Villa residences that offer ‘Holistic Lifetime Care’ services and facilities.

The Forestias Signature Series project is valued at approximate 5.9 billion baht and construction is expected to be completed at the end of 2025. Sample unit showrooms are scheduled to open on July 8 2023.

For those interested in fostering a better understanding of the residences, on June 10-11 2023, MQDC will be hosting ‘The Forestias Story and Beyond’ at Paragon Hall on the 5th floor of Siam Paragon. At the event, interested parties can experience the homes via a virtual reality setup and team members will be on hand to answer all questions.

Those who make early bookings by June 30 2023 will be able to avail VVIP privileges worth more than 2.5 million baht together with added advantages that can be used at Indigo Hotel facilities worth up to 500,000 baht.

For more information about The Forestias, click here or call 1265.

Featured image: view from The Forestias’ canopy walk to The Forestias Signature Series.