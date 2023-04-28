Raintree International School: Your Child’s Best Start

Located in Sathorn, Raintree International School is a leafy sanctuary of learning for 1-to 5-year-olds. From its modern campus to the thoughtful curriculum, and commitment to fostering a nurturing community for all children, the school provides unparalleled holistic approach to early years education.

The first five years of a child’s life are the most imperative to their physical, emotional, and mental development. So much so that by the age of 5, 90% of a child’s core brain structure has already been developed.

It is also important to note that children’s brains develop and form connections faster in the first five years than any other time in their lives, making it incredibly important to provide them with access to a safe and enriching place to learn.

One of the leading institutions in the city for early years education for 1-to 5-year-olds is Raintree International School. Founded by sister-duo Phannaroj “Mai” Chalitaporn and Vorachan “Tip” Chirathivat, the school currently has such a glowing reputation that it is recommended to begin the admissions process before your child is even born. But what makes the school stand out from the rest in regard to the team’s vision for early years education?

Location

As urbanites, we all live incredibly busy lives and enrolling your child at a school that is centrally located offers a plethora of advantages. Raintree International School is nestled in the city’s business and commercial district of Sathorn, with easy access to the rest of central Bangkok. However, despite its convenient location, the school features several design elements that transform it into an oasis for learning, one where the city truly feels far away.

The Campus

Raintree International School is set on over 2,000 square metres of gardens. This decisions stems from the fact that science has proved time and time again that having exposure to open green space can have a multitude of benefits for one’s mental and physical well-being. Upon entering the school, children are immediately welcomed by sprawling outdoor spaces that allow them to enjoy more activities while spending more time in nature.

Part of the school’s name, the word – ‘Raintree’ – takes inspiration from the many raintrees that shield the campus from the sun and heat. Also known as chamchuri trees, they are known for their vast canopies.

The school itself was built around these existing trees as a nod to one of its core pillars of sustainability. Rather than bulldozing them, the trees were integrated into the design of the campus in order to promote a ‘natural haven’ for learning that fosters and appreciation for the environment and world as a whole.

All the classrooms are nestled within a central building that forms the shape of an ‘S,’ a fluid design that creates a natural flow while also spotlighting the two inner courtyards. The building was designed with the support of architects who specialise in designing indoor and outdoor areas that prioritise elements such as the flow of the wind, natural sunlight, and connectivity between spaces.

Other important design elements of the overall campus include the recurring use of circle-shaped areas to promote a sense of community; no sharp corners in any part of the school’s design as everything is purposefully built to be child-friendly; and the incorporation of sustainable, eco-centric materials.

The Classrooms and Facilities

The aforementioned design priorities also spill over into the conceptualisation and execution of the classrooms and facilities.

Every classroom is flooded with natural daylight as a result of floor-to-ceiling windows. They are bathed in natural, earthy tones to promote feelings of calmness and being close to nature; are easily transformable to suit all types of classes and activities, whether more independent or group-based; and connect seamlessly with shared outdoor hallway spaces and garden areas.

From the school’s front entrance to the back garden and furthest classrooms, the walkways are incredibly intuitive and are dotted with several important facilities that aid with the detailed curriculum the school has put in place.

Tucked away in one corner is the library, which boasts levelled seating and all the picture and pop-up books your little one could ever desire. Its matrix-style design offers plenty of opportunities for fun and discovery, as it can be used for relaxed moments of reading, as well as for plays and acting.

Just beyond the room is the cooking studio, where Raintree’s mini master chefs gather to prepare and cook fun recipes on select days of the week. Activities like these are aimed at fostering a child’s practical skills, ones that they can grow to utilise both in and out of the classroom.

Furthermore, the campus houses several play areas, each with distinctive structures, walkways, tracks, jungle gyms, and sensory installments featuring water, sand, and other materials that promote both independent and team exploration, a love for being in nature, valuable motor skills, communication, decision-making, and of course, fun!

Beyond these grassy play areas, towards the back of the school is a sprawling lawn that is recognised as Raintree International School’s organic farm area. The lawn features a herb garden where children are encouraged to get familiar with how plants are grown, while simultaneously growing their appreciation for the natural world. There are also gaggles of ducks roaming around, adding even more life to an already vibrant campus.

The School’s Core Pillars

Mai and Tip established the school around the aim to create a happy and nurturing environment for children so theycould be provided with the ‘best start’ as possible.

The duo envisioned Raintree International School as a place where children could put down roots and form a strong foundation that would allow them to grow into global citizens and creative, independent thinkers with a love for learning.

The school Is structured around several core pillars have helped it cement such a strong reputation. Every decision made centered around putting the student first, from the design of the buildings to the progressive curriculum that combines a British curriculum with the Reggio Emilia approach.

To fulfil their goals for Raintree, the founders made several facets their priorities, beginning with providing high quality learning experiences carried out by qualified teachers who share their vision, and more importantly, by reaffirming the understanding that every child is unique and differences are celebrated at Raintree.

Second is the curriculum, as it fosters creativity and collaboration, and encourages the children to form an understanding of the world around them. It promotes sensory exploration and play, and spotlights practical skills that allow children to be curious and to think individually.

Moreover, diversity is celebrated in many ways at Raintree, as over the last five years, the school has continued to draw in parents from different cultural backgrounds. This has resulted in a very multicultural campus and the team would not have it any other way.

On the subject of diversity, Raintree International School also promotes language-rich environments, so children can learn languages in an effective way and go on to become successful multilingual learners.

The curriculum puts a big focus on authentic language acquisition, where children are taught the ability to perceive and comprehend languages in addition to the ability to communicate well. As the world becomes increasingly globalised, equipping your child with these skills at an early age can play a substantial role in their future success.

Finally, the founders stressed the significance of building a sense of community from the very beginning. Raintree is a small school, and therefore the family that forms between the students, parents, and team remains of utmost importance.

The school focuses on building strong partnerships with every family that chooses to join them, so the support goes beyond where the campus begins and ends. The team are in constant communication with every parent and guardian to make sure that they understand a child’s experience fully, in all areas of their lives, in order to successfully act as an extension of their family.

Over the last five years, Raintree International School has grown to become pioneers in the field of early years education for a multitude of reasons.

Paralleling a raintree itself, the school provides what we all desire for our children, which is for them to have ‘the best start as possible,’ to place them in the right environment where they can plant the necessary roots to grow, just like trees, into the best versions of themselves, ready to take on the next step in their lives.

For more information about Raintree International School, click here.