Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach: A Nature-Inspired Oasis on the Kingdom’s Most Popular Shoreline

Situated close to Pattaya’s most attractive tourist spots, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach provides a sweet escape complete with picturesque surroundings, high-class amenities, diverse dining outlets, and wellness options.

(Hero image: Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach’s Watercourt Pool)

A part of the Hyatt Hotel umbrella, there are over 25 Andaz properties now open across the globe. A hospitality brand lauded for its ability to inject a local touch to a large-scale, luxury project, Andaz properties infuse elements of the outside world and its diverse cultures inside of each hotel, making a stay at an Andaz hotel an uplifting, and holistic sensory experience. Now, for the first time in Andaz history, the hospitality brand has opened its first property in Thailand, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach.

To curate a uniquely Thai hospitality experience, Ranjeet Y. Rajebhosale, General Manager of Andaz Pattaya Jomtien, describes the team’s approach: “Through collaborations with local brands like wellness provider, PAÑPURI, and local artisans, we hope to create captivating experiences that will help guests reconnect with nature and discover Thai culture.”

Location

In addition to being located near several of Pattaya’s most sought after tourist attractions, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is only a ten-minute drive from the relaxing countryside, exclusive golf courses, and celebrated local eateries.

The resort’s convenient location also means those who begin their journey from Central Bangkok or Suvarnabhumi Airport, will be able to travel to the resort in under two hours by car.

The property sits on a sprawling 15-acre plot, framed by the gorgeous landscapes of Tawanron beach – dubbed as the “Sunset Beach” for its breathtaking sunset vistas. It is also sandwiched between Jomtien and the fishing village of Bang Saray, which are both considered must-visit vacation spots.

Moreover, due to Thailand’s ongoing Eastern Economic Corridor development, the area around Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is set to become a high-end recreational zone with even more facilities to enjoy.

Accommodation

Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach is the brainchild of award-winning Thai architecture firm A49 and PIA interiors. Drawing inspiration from the site’s historical background as a private estate, the team constructed the lodgings from repurposed traditional Thai wooden houses, heightening the local flair across the handmade materials and artwork.

Since the hotel was already surrounded by century-old trees and plenty of lush gardens, the design of the property leaned into this existing peaceful atmosphere, with additions such as the reflective pond in the Raintree Court. This impressive landmark ensures a stunning first impression for guests upon their arrival and provides the perfect spot to relax around.

The hotel’s wide-ranging selection of accommodations welcomes large families, couples, and solo adventurers alike. The property houses a total of 204 guestrooms rooms, suites, and villas. Measuring approximately 538 square metres, the interiors showcase a locally inspired aesthetic without compromising its five-star luxuries such as the walk-in rain showers, and open balconies with relaxing daybeds.

Guests who desire time in the sun and a leisurely soak should check into the Lagoon Access Rooms, which grant direct access to the resort’s pool. In the same vein, the Pool Suites live up to their names, offering private pools one can use to cool down from the tropical heat. Furthermore, the Beachfront Suites come strongly recommended for those eager to go from their bedroom right onto the soft sand.

Excitingly, the resort’s two heritage-inspired houses will be available for booking in a few months. The first one is a duplex, four-bedroom Manor House, while the second is the six-bedroom Presidential Heritage House. Boasting glamourous private pools, courtyards, butler service, and ocean views, these incoming houses perfect for large family reunions and intimate celebrations.

Dining and Entertainment

From quick bites to hearty meals, Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach invites its guests to sample a a full range of restaurants and bars. Located on the beach complete with a beautiful dining backdrop, the high-end Fish Club serves up light meals centered around seafood in the daytime, but also is also versatile as by sundown it transforms into a cocktail bar with live DJ sets.

At Wok Wok, the ambience is more on the casual side, offering menus chock full of regional Thai comfort food and other Southeast Asian specialties. At La Cucina, the hotel’s traditional Italian trattoria, diners can indulge in freshly baked homemade pizzas, delicious pastas, and other Mediterranean favourites.

Meat lovers should check out Village Butcher, a classic steakhouse that dishes out the finest cuts from all around the globe. Grilled to the customer’s temperature of choice, the restaurant has a broad selection of wine to pair with its sumptuous beef cuts and other top-tier meat.

The Teak Lounge, situated at the hotel lobby, overlooks the calming Raintree Court. This area allows for a serene getaway for midday refreshments or late nightcaps. Guests who are looking for the perfect cup of tea, can enjoy the soon-to-be opened Ruen Thai, the hotel’s regal yet charming teahouse decorated with Thai silk, and complete with indoor and outdoor double-levelled seating set alongside rows of Banyan trees.

Spa and Wellness

Naturally, a resort of Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach’s calibre puts a guest’s mental and physical wellbeing as a priority. Hidden amongst the resort’s flourishing gardens, PAÑPURI WELLNESS HARBOR offers six treatment rooms, on top of a comforting relaxation lounge, and consultation area. The collaboration with this treasured Thai wellness brand extends to the curated scented products and organic skincare goods in every bathroom as well.

Apart from the exclusive spa, there are three outdoor swimming pools for relaxation, family time, and just a beachfront escape. For those who would like to keep up with their fitness routines, the hotel offers a 24-hour fitness centre that features the most updated Technogym equipment as well as a rejuvenating yoga room.

Furthermore, the resort encourages guests to immerse themselves in Thai culture through a variety of onsite activities such as alms giving to monks, walking meditation, Wai Kru Muay Thai, Thai boxing, hand garland making, and coconut leaf basket workshops.

Social Spaces

Aside from top-quality services and amenities, the resort’s abundant outdoor space is a prime opportunity to host business meetings, weddings, and social gatherings. The Garden Pavillion’s 300 square metres allows natural light to flow through thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windowpanes. The space also includes a pre-function foyer, outdoor terrace, and open kitchen. For more intimate affairs, the quaint Ruen Thai tea parlour can also be transformed into a magnificent backdrop for private parties.

Hyatt Membership for Points

As an additional incentive to visit Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach, World of Hyatt members will receive 500 bonus points for each qualifying night at the hotel until 30 April, 2023. Registration is not required, and World of Hyatt members can gain additional perks on top of these offers (terms and conditions apply). Check out other participating Hyatt hotels here.

For more information, visit Andaz Pattaya Jomtien Beach’s website.