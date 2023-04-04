The Best Family-Friendly Resorts To Book In Thailand This Songkran

Ticking all boxes for being one of the best travel destinations, Thailand is perfect for families seeking fun activities and scenic beaches to explore together. A beautiful country with a vibrant culture and stunning scenery, Thailand attracts millions of tourists every year. Pair it with the best family-friendly resorts in Thailand and Songkran festival (April 13-15), Thai new year, and you are ready for one of the most memorable trips with your loved ones.
What to look for in a family-friendly resort?
If you are travelling with your family to Thailand, it is important to look for certain features that cater to the needs and preferences of families. Some of the most important factors to consider are listed below.
Central location
When in Thailand, it is obvious that you will be moving around a lot to explore different places. Hence, it is important to ensure your choice of the resort is centrally located to avoid any issues while commuting with your family.
Family suites or rooms
Look for spacious suites which include two or more bedrooms and bathrooms along with a dining area. These are perfect for the whole family to spend time together.
Kids’ club
If you’re travelling with children, a resort with a kids’ club must be your pick. These clubs offer supervised activities for children of different age groups to keep them occupied while the parents relax.
Swimming pools
Who would not love to take a dip while on vacation? Look for resorts with family-friendly swimming pools that have a shallow section for children and deeper areas for adults. Some resorts also offer dedicated children’s pools with water slides that are sure to be a hit amongst the young ones.
Dining
Dining is one of the most important factors to consider while looking for a family-friendly resort in Thailand. Go for resorts where on-site restaurants offer children’s menus, high chairs for comfortable dining and even special meal times for families.
The best family-friendly resorts in Thailand you must know about
The Four Seasons Resort in Koh Samui, Thailand’s second largest island, is more than just a luxe resort. Known for offering best-in-class experiences to its guests of all ages, it is one of the best family friendly resorts in Thailand. The resort has a kids’ club and offers a complimentary Kids For All Seasons program with various recreational activities like arts and crafts, beach games, family cooking class, Maui Thai and more. The resort also has on-ground babysitting services.
It also provides a one of a kind fine dining culinary experience with many delectable options to spoil you.
Accommodation: Seven luxurious villas and six private residences
Nearby attractions: Na Muang Waterfalls, Santiburi Samui Country Club
(Image Credit: Four Seasons Resort, Koh Samui)
A picturesque resort offering luxurious experiences like no other, the Soneva Kiri at Koh Kood is perfect for families on their Thailand trip. Located 90 minutes away from Bangkok city, the resort spoils you with direct beach access and breathtaking views.
The Den by Soneva Kiri is specifically curated for children, where little ones are motivated to unleash their creative talents through music, arts and craft. Additionally, the resort also offers The Eco Den — a programme designed specifically for taking care of kids aged one to five.
Soneva Kiri also offers out-of-the-box dining experiences that you and your family might find intriguing. For instance, you can indulge in a seafood barbeque at Ao Salat hosted by a local family. Or you can set on a culinary journey with your family and enjoy delectable dishes as the gentle sea breeze brushes your skin.
Accommodation: 33 one to five-bedroom private luxury villas with pool
Nearby attractions: Khlong Han Beach
(Image Credit: Soneva Kiri, Koh Kood)
Spend a joyous family time amidst lush green jungles at the Banyan Tree Krabi beachfront resort. Flaunting 72 luxurious suites and villas, it is perfect for families looking for a comfortable stay in Thailand. Enjoy the mesmerising views of the Andaman Sea as your personal chef curates scrumptious meals for your family in your suite or villa.
If your family is up for an adventure, the resort also provides several private cultural, shopping and dining excursions that are customisable to your liking. Banyan Tree also has a kids’ club that provides a mix of educational and recreational activities to keep your little ones entertained. Additionally, they can also have a gala time at the surrounding water park, which also has a serpentine slider and a shallow water plunge pool. The outdoor play zone has a climbing wall, zipline, rope bridge and even a Naga-themed cave.
Accommodation: 72 suites and villas with a private pool
Nearby attractions: Dragon’s Crest (Ngon Nak Nature Trail), Tubkaek Beach
(Image Credit: Banyan Tree Krabi)
Nestled amidst the calmness of mountains and surrounded by a 160-acre bamboo forest in northern Thailand, The Anantara Golden Triangle Resort in Chian Rai province offers plenty of experiences for you and your family. Overlooking the borders with Myanmar and Laos, the resort offers a once-in-a-lifetime experience of the Jungle Bubble, where you get to spend a night in the wilderness observing majestic elephants in their natural habitat. You can also enjoy exquisite meals cooked by the private chef at the Jungle Bubble Lodge as well as enjoy the outdoor deck area with a plunge pool and lounge.
Take your family out on a private long-tail boat ride and explore the Golden Triangle – where three countries converge. When it comes to dining experiences, you are in for a gastronomic treat. The resort has several restaurants specialising in different cuisine with endless delicious choices.
Accommodation: 61 rooms and suites with all amenities
Nearby attractions: Golden Triangle Park Hall of Opium
(Image Credit: Anantara Golden Triangle Resort, Chiang Rai)
A majestic resort with world-class services, the Avani Plus Khao Lak Resort awaits to host you and your family. The resort has its own stretch of beach for you to sunbathe by the ocean. It boasts 327 rooms, villas and suites, along with a kids’ club called AvaniKids to cater to your little one’s needs.
Whether you are looking for a laid-back, lazy staycation with your family or an adventurous one, Avani + has something in store for everyone. You can book an excursion to explore some of the most spellbinding seascapes in the world like Phang Nga Bay or Koh Phi Phi. Or you can attend cooking classes at the property and take back home some of the most iconic Thai dishes. You can also explore the restaurants at the resort for a tantalising food experience.
Accommodation: Spacious rooms with garden or pool views
Nearby attractions: Bang Niang Market, Similan Islands, Phang Nga Bay, Khao Sok National Park
(Image Credit: Avani + Khao Lak Resort)
If you plan on visiting Thailand’s shopping and dining hotspots, Dusit Thani in the coastal city of Pattaya is your place to be. Centrally located, this resort is the perfect amalgamation of city lights and peaceful nature. Set on the backdrop of Pattaya Bay, this resort offers all modern amenities and services to cater to travelling families.
It has 457 rooms and suites accentuated with modern decor and Thai accents. The resort also offers a kids’ club and babysitting services for adults to enjoy their time as highly qualified caretakers look after their little ones. Food choices are endless at their all-day restaurant. Additionally, you can also spoil yourself at the spa called Devarana Spa or go swimming in their outdoor pools.
Accommodation: 457 rooms and suites with modern amenities accented with Thai charm
Nearby attractions: Pattaya Beach, Art In Paradise Pattaya
(Image Credit: Dusit Thani)
(Main and featured image credit: Four Seasons Resort, Koh Samui)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Answer: Four Seasons Resort (Koh Samui), Anantara Golden Triangle Resort (Chian Rai) Avani + Khao Lak Resort (Phang Nga) are some of the best luxury family resorts in Thailand.
Answer: Banyan Tree (Krabi), Soneva Kiri (Koh Kood) and Dusit Thani (Pattaya) are some of the romantic family resorts in Thailand.