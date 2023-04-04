The Best Family-Friendly Resorts To Book In Thailand This Songkran

Ticking all boxes for being one of the best travel destinations, Thailand is perfect for families seeking fun activities and scenic beaches to explore together. A beautiful country with a vibrant culture and stunning scenery, Thailand attracts millions of tourists every year. Pair it with the best family-friendly resorts in Thailand and Songkran festival (April 13-15), Thai new year, and you are ready for one of the most memorable trips with your loved ones.

What to look for in a family-friendly resort?

If you are travelling with your family to Thailand, it is important to look for certain features that cater to the needs and preferences of families. Some of the most important factors to consider are listed below.

Central location

When in Thailand, it is obvious that you will be moving around a lot to explore different places. Hence, it is important to ensure your choice of the resort is centrally located to avoid any issues while commuting with your family.

Family suites or rooms

Look for spacious suites which include two or more bedrooms and bathrooms along with a dining area. These are perfect for the whole family to spend time together.

Kids’ club

If you’re travelling with children, a resort with a kids’ club must be your pick. These clubs offer supervised activities for children of different age groups to keep them occupied while the parents relax.

Swimming pools

Who would not love to take a dip while on vacation? Look for resorts with family-friendly swimming pools that have a shallow section for children and deeper areas for adults. Some resorts also offer dedicated children’s pools with water slides that are sure to be a hit amongst the young ones.

Dining

Dining is one of the most important factors to consider while looking for a family-friendly resort in Thailand. Go for resorts where on-site restaurants offer children’s menus, high chairs for comfortable dining and even special meal times for families.

The best family-friendly resorts in Thailand you must know about