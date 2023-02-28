Check into Marasca Khao Yai to Rediscover Life’s Many ‘Cherry on Top’ Moments

Marasca Khao Yai, the first property of Narai Hotel Group’s luxury hospitality arm, Marasca Hotels & Resorts, combines incredible views with sustainable gastronomy and personalised experiences to offer a glamping adventure like no other.

Khao Yai is one of the kingdom’s most popular destinations for nature enthusiasts, boasting rolling mountain ranges, scenic waterfalls, sprawling vineyards, and the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khao Yai National Park for hiking trails.

Nestled at the doorstep of the national park is the exclusive 18-key Marasca Khao Yai, a casual luxury escape that presents a refreshing take on getaways in Thailand’s scenic Northeast.

Blending elements of rest and play, the resort centres on a ‘glamping’ concept, which lets guests immerse themselves in the great outdoors without having to sacrifice the comforts, attention to detail, and personalisation that comes with a luxury vacation.

Speaking about the launch of the property, Arunwan Chantanavicharn, Brand General Manager of Marasca, said: “We are excited to introduce discerning guests from Thailand and around the world to our refreshing interpretation of casual, relaxed, and luxurious stays.

“Combining a sought-after instinct for modern comfort and a keen understanding of Khao Yai as a region beloved for its scenic natural charm and proximity to Bangkok, Marasca Khao Yai will appeal to urban travellers who are looking for authentic experiences in a unique location.”

As an urban traveller myself, I was excited to see what my time at Marasca Khao Yai would have in store, especially because my visit coincided with the region’s winter season, which I hoped would mean chilly but cosy evenings and mornings spent gazing out over the mist-covered terrain.

My journey began with a leisurely two-and-a-half-hour drive to the resort after which I was given a warm welcome by the team over lunch at Marasca Khao Yai’s all-day dining venue, Tree Top, a treehouse-styled space surrounded by rolling plains and towering trees.

The restaurant boasts high-ceilings and windows, natural wood furnishings, and locally-made dishware, which is one of many different ways the resort pays homage to the local community and its many artisans. Another way is through its cuisine, as the restaurant serves dishes crafted from local ingredients to promote farm-to-table approaches.

Khao Yai’s temperate climate allows for a wide variety of fruit and vegetables to be cultivated all year long, while its sprawling grasslands have seen the establishment of several sustainability-focused meat, poultry, and dairy farms over the years. The majority of ingredients used in Tree Top’s menu are sourced from neighbouring producers, while the greens and herbs are harvested from the resort’s onsite organic garden, Homegrown.

In order to get a taste of all that Tree Top has to offer, we opted to share a few items beginning with a crunchy cauliflower appetiser and Caesar salad before moving onto the Marasca’s Farmer’s Board, which was stacked with roasted chicken and barbecued pork ribs served alongside grilled vegetables and flavourful house-made dips. (The spicy remoulade was so moreish, I couldn’t get enough of it.)

Through my conversations with the team I learned that Marasca Khao Yai’s commitment to sustainability goes beyond cuisine and is a priority in many facets because of the ‘Marasca Care’ initiative, where planet-friendly efforts are integrated across all resort operations including a recycling programme, composting, and eliminating single-use plastics.

After lunch, I embarked on a walk around the property for an in-person look at some of Marasca Khao Yai’s unique accommodations, beginning with the Glamper Tents.

The Glamper Tents are perched on elevated platforms scattered throughout the resort and offer undisrupted views of the mountain ranges. Each ‘room’ actually comprises of two separate tents, one is a living room with lounge spaces and a television, while the other is fitted with a king-size bed and air-conditioning unit.

Other amenities include a bathroom with a shower, an outdoor wooden tub, a small kitchenette, a telescopefor night-time stargazing, and a fire pit, so you can live out your dreams of camping in the Thai wilderness without compromising on the comforts of home.

Beyond the tent-styled rooms, Marasca Khao Yai also houses Glamper Vans that present unique sleepover experiences inside of repurposed Volkswagen vans fitted with luxury linens and bedding. The experience is further enhanced with the inclusion of a private outdoor deck that comes with an outdoor tub, barbecue pit, and telescope.

For groups of friends and families, the resort also offers several luxurious suites and villas including the Two-Bedroom Glamper Suite, which has two airy bedrooms, two bedrooms with bathtubs, an outdoor dining deck, and a private plunge pool.

Other options encompass the Home Haven Villa and Home Haven Pool Villa, both of which feature three spacious bedrooms, plenty of indoor and outdoor living spaces, expansive kitchen and dining areas, and much more.

During my stay, I checked into the One-Bedroom Glamper Suite, which has an outdoor deck with a sitting area, a wooden tub for soaking while taking in the views, a telescope, and a fire pit and barbecue grill for in-villa dining.

Inside, the villa is equipped with an enormous king-size bed that I was happy to melt into every evening, and a bathroom with his-and-hers sinks, a large tub, and a rain shower. Other amenities I enjoyed included the smart television and Marshall speaker system; the intimate, window-facing lounge area with sofas; a desk for working and sending letters home; and a pantry fitted with tea, coffee, and other refreshments.

Beyond comfortable accommodations, personalised experiences are a big part of Marasca Khao Yai’s charm. The resort’s ‘Marasca by You’ programme lets guests select items such as yoga mats, bicycles, board games, and karaoke microphones to amplify the home-away-from-home feeling.

The same applies to the activities and dining specials. During my stay I indulged in a dinner under the stars complete with barbecued specialties like tomahawk steak and river prawns paired with salad, potatoes, vegetables, and of course, lots of wine. The dinner ended on a sweet note at the resort’s Star Deck with delicious s’mores and the opportunity to look through a high-tech telescope capable of capturing photos and sending them to a smartphone to keep as mementos.

I also loved the resort’s afternoon tea experience that featured delights such as fresh fruit, macarons, cakes, brioches stuffed with creamy egg salad, and croissants filled with cheese and spinach, all paired with tea from Araksa, a Thailand-based organic tea house. The Bluefly tea, which is a refreshing, crafted blend of lemongrass and butterfly pea flowers, is a must-try.

If you love working with your hands, I recommend signing up for three of the resort’s activities – the cooking class that allows you to become more familiar with Northeastern cuisine; the ‘Beading Worshop’ where you can craft accessories using high-quality natural clay from the Mun River; and spending time at Homegrown – the resort’s onsite garden – for a brief lesson on growing and cultivating produce.

Beyond onsite fun, Marasca Khao Yai is just a stone’s throw from some of the area’s most popular attractions, including the national park and the GranMonte Vineyard & Winery where you can enjoy guided tours, wine tastings, and special dining experiences throughout the year.

The Marasca team’s attention to detail truly spills over into all aspects of the guest experience, as they want every person to feel at home despite being in a completely unique, nature-filled environment.

One example of this is the resort’s ‘Cherry Cart,’ which appears every evening and serves up complimentary cherry-flavoured ice cream with a plethora of customisable toppings to enjoy while the sun sets.

As the resort’s name, ‘Marasca,’ derives from the marasca cherry, this cart is a microcosm for the resort’s mission to curate plenty of ‘cherry-on-top moments’ throughout each day, and the team’s commitment to taking that extra step to make sure every guest has a memorable stay.

For more information about Marasca Khao Yai, click here.