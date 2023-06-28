Chiva-Som Hua Hin to Host a Mangrove Planting and Gala Dinner Joined by Chef Dan Bark

As a hotel on the forefront of wellness and sustainability, Chiva-Som will arrange a mangrove planting activity and fundraising gala on the International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem on July 26, 2023.

Every year, Chiva-Som’s commitment to sustainability and nature conservation grows stronger. This year, the wellness destination in Hua Hin will celebrate the International Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem Day with a mangrove planting event, which will be led by its ambassadors Suquan Bulakul and Chef Dan Bark of Cadence by Dan Bark. Team members and guests are allowed to join these green activities located in Chiva-Som’s mangrove project, Krailart Niwate.

Krailart Niwate is Hua Hin’s only mangrove preservation project that was born under the collaboration between Chiva-Som and the Preserve Hua Hin Group. Since its establishment in 2007, over 11,000 tress have been planted, allowing beautiful ecosystems to flourish. These mangroves play a vital role as natural barriers against erosion and flooding, all the while hovering as shelter for marine life.

As night falls, guests will then be invited to an eight-course gala dinner at the Taste of Siam restaurant. Chef Dan Bark of Bangkok restaurant Cadence will work together with the resort’s Executive Chef Sinchai Srivipa to serve guests the best of wellness cuisine. The highlight dishes include kingfish and caviar, Australian beef with kimchi and miso, and a Miang Kham-inspired dessert. All the proceeds, excluding the expenses, will contribute to the Krailart Niwate project.

For those looking to spend their whole weekend away amidst a wellness-centric environment, we suggest a two-night stay at Chiva-Som with programs like weight management, immune resilience, and stress release to help relax and rejuvenate your body.

The event takes place on July 26, 2023 at Chiva-Som Hua Hin. Tickets for the fundraising gala dinner are priced at THB9,000 net per person or THB10,000 with wine pairing. For more information and reservation, visit the website.