Explore the Life of Netflix’s Empress Sisi at These Real Places in Austria

Netflix’s historical drama series The Empress shows an inspiring life of empress Sisi in the beautiful backdrop of Austria. And we’re thrilled to explore the places where the empress actually lived.

NEW NETFLIX SERIES The Empress has set minds across the planet ablaze with interest in the inspiring royal’s life. It also placed Austria on the travel bucket lists of viewers worldwide, who daydream about seeing the places where the beloved Austrian empress, nicknamed Sisi, lived.

Empress Elisabeth painted at Sisi Museum, in Vienna. Image Credit: Courtesy of Austrian National Tourist Office x Media Redaktion

In response to worldwide interest in visiting Sisi’s favorite places, the Austrian National Tourist Office developed a cache of information about the real locations where the beautiful aristocrat lived in Austria to help fans plan trips to the unique historical locations.

From her exciting life at the strict Viennese court to adventurous travel and extravagant culinary preferences, her life weaved a fascinating journey across Austria. Now, you can follow her footsteps across the land where she lived, loved, and suffered. Enjoy historical highlights, magnificent parks, imperial gardens and much more.

The Imperial Palace in Vienna

Imperial Palace Hofburg. Image Credit: Andreas Tischler/Courtesy of Austrian National Tourist Office

Sisi Museum Wien. Image Credit: Austrian National Tourist Office x Media Redaktion

There is no better starting point to learn about Sisi than a visit to her private apartment and the Sisi Museum inside Vienna’s Imperial Palace, also known as Hofburg. Visitors discover the monarch’s umbrellas, fans, beauty recipes, and private first-aid kit, providing an intriguing glimpse into the empress’s everyday life.

Though Hofburg was built in 1279, it still plays an important role in Austrian politics. The former winter residence of the Habsburg dynasty, which Sisi married into, now serves as the workplace of the President of Austria.

No Hofburg visit is complete without viewing the illuminated palace by night and strolling through the beautiful Burggarten, full of hidden courtyards and historical secrets to discover.

FROM LEFT: Demel, Image credit: Harald Eisenberger/Courtesy of Österreich Werbung; Candied Violets from Demel, Image credit: Courtesy of Demel

When visitors need refreshment, they can savor Sisi’s favorite sweet indulgences at Royal Court Confectionery Demel, which sits near the palace. Inside the neo-Baroque bakery, sample sumptuous cakes and try the purple violet ice cream that even the super-slim Sisi could not resist.

Schönbrunn Palace

Schönbrunn Palace. Image Credit: Paul Bauer/Courtesy of Österreich Werbung

The Habsburg summer residence is where visitors can experience the glamor of Sisi’s dazzling personality. The finest, richly embroidered silk fabrics adorn upholstered furniture and the wallpaper glows in vibrant violet, the monarch’s favorite color.

Sisi’s rooms have been kept exactly the way they were when she was alive, allowing guests to picture her sitting in her private chamber, applying face cream and brushing her ankle-length hair. To experience the palace as Sisi did, take a walk through the beautiful gardens, which Sisi especially loved.

Schönbrunn Palace Garden. Image Credit: Paul Bauer/Courtesy of Österreich Werbung

There’s no better time to visit, as the palace has recently installed its first virtual reality experience, letting visitors immerse themselves in the world of the Habsburgs and the former empress in a 24-minute experience.

Imperial Villa in Bad Ischl

Imperial Villa Bad Ischl. Image Credit: Wolfgang Spekner

Just two hours from Vienna by train, fans can explore the picturesque village of Bad Ischl, where Sisi and Emperor Franz Joseph of Austria’s legendary love story began. It is said to have been love at first sight, and Sisi soon accepted his betrothal bouquet. A year later, the wedding was celebrated in Vienna and the couple was gifted this villa in Bad Ischl.

Travelers can visit this villa, where Sisi experienced some of her happiest and saddest moments today. It is where she fell in love and had her final meeting with her husband. She arrived in Bad Ischl as a young, impetuous girl and left as the future Empress of Austria.

After taking in the culture of Bad Ischl, relax at Confiserie Zauner. The nearby court confectioner combines tradition and indulgence and made some of Sisi’s favorite treats.

Laxenburg Palace

Laxenburg Castle Park. Image Credit: John Petschinger/Courtesy of Österreich Werbung

Sisi’s honeymoon location is a half-hour train ride away from Vienna, but it wasn’t the romantic escape she hoped for. Her new husband worked while she strolled through the palace park, full of temples, grottoes, old trees and meadows. Today, it is one of the most beautiful historic landscape gardens in Europe and a pleasure to visit.

Whichever of Sisi’s footsteps you follow in Austria, you’ll experience a place rich in history, nature, and cuisine. Austria is a country of friendly people that embrace history alongside modernity and live in harmony with nature.

www.austria.info/en

Article sponsored by Austrian National Tourist Office.

Hero Image Credit: Franzensburg Castle, Laxenburg. Courtesy of Österreich Werbung x Media Redaktion

This story first appeared here.