Singapore’s Newest Art Hotel, Mondrian Singapore Duxton, is Now Open

As one of the highly anticipated hotels this 2023, Mondrian Singapore Duxton finally opens its doors to travellers and we just can’t wait to get a glimpse of the inside.

Its marriage of clever design and contemporary art is a winning combination, but that’s precisely what the Mondrian brand is all about. Taking cues from its famous namesake painter Piet Mondrian, the modern and contemporary hotel managed by Accor has finally landed in Singapore. The brand was first launched in the heart of Los Angeles in 1996.

Located in the trendy and creatively-charged Duxton enclave, Mondrian Singapore Duxton is the brand’s first property in Southeast Asia and the second in Asia, after Mondrian Itaewon in Seoul. From afar, Mondrian Singapore’s sculptural and sleek lines stand out among the heritage shophouses in the Chinatown precinct.

What’s inside the Mondrian Singapore Duxton

The 302-room boutique hotel is designed by award-winning Los Angeles-based Studio Carter whose past projects include Fairmont Maldives and Kimpton Shanghai.

As with all Mondrian properties, art is prominent inside the stylish rooms and along the hallways. Guests can marvel at works by both international and local artists, curated in collaboration between Mondrian and Asia-based art advisor The Artling. Featured pieces to look out for include Ian Davenport’s Deep Magenta, Mirrored and Dawn Ng’s Waterfall IV.

The former sees lines of acrylic paint poured from the top of the painting onto the floor, where they pool and spread out. This puddle introduces a sculptural element to the picture plane, alluding to the recurring tension in Davenport’s work. Ng, a Singaporean artist, showcases a fascinating journey into entropy with Waterfall IV, which is placed at the discreet lift lobby. Her time-lapse film charts the decay of a large block of ice coloured with various pigments.

Besides the expected twin and double-bed rooms, attention must be paid to the unique shophouse suites. Although all rooms have a luxe ensuite bathrooms equipped with a rainfall shower and MALIN+GOETZ bath amenities, the space of it all makes a difference. Get awed by the spacious high ceilings, 360-degree views, as well as sectioned living, dining and bedroom areas for privacy.

Another magnificent and Instagrammable spot is the rooftop pool. Overlooking the heart of Chinatown and the CBD skyline, you’ll get to wind down glamorously in the lush poolside cabana with a stellar cocktail in hand.

Feast on spectacular culinary creations

Four food and drink establishments complete Mondrian Singapore. From the rooftop is the glitzy 1970s Hollywood-inspired Canyon Club, which offers a Californian-inspired menu of fresh seafood-forward dishes and colourful crafted cocktails by the pool.

Head downstairs for an unforgettable meal at Bottega di Carna by legendary butcher Dario Cecchini. The Tuscan native is best known for his exuberant personality on Netflix’s Chef’s Table and of course, delectable dishes at his restaurant Solociccia. Conceptualised alongside Executive Chef Alastair Clayton and Chef de Cuisine Kenny Huang, highlights at this casual modern Italian eatery include prime cuts of the finest meats in the world.

A cocktail paradise can be found at Jungle Ballroom, accessed only by a secret tunnel near Bottega di Carna. Acclaimed mixologist Adrian Besa serves carefully-concocted tipples like the tropical ‘The Phantom Rickshaw’ and ‘View From the Treetops’ till 2am from a sculptural sunken lava stone bar.

Lastly, there’s Christina’s – named after the original restaurant at the Mondrian London, which opened on Christina Street. Located at the ground level, the award-winning barista team offer blends by Tiong Hoe Speciality Coffee, each freshly brewed with a Slayer coffee machine. Brunch, which includes the signature chilli scram and acai bowls, is served until noon. By night, the space transforms into a stylish sanctuary, with a tapas-style menu that’s accompanied by a curated selection of natural wines, craft beers and cocktails.

Mondrian Singapore Duxton is located at 6A Duxton Hill, Singapore 089970 and is now available for bookings.

This story first appeared here.