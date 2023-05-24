Inside the Raffles Boston Hotel, the First Raffles in North America

Raffles announces its first landmark in North America with the Raffles Boston Hotel. It consists of both hotel rooms and residential units.

Opening in Summer 2023, Raffles’ first original hospitality property in North America will bring the hotelier’s signature luxury concept to the capital of Massachusetts. The 35-story USD400-million project consists of 147 guest rooms and 146 residence units, with the former occupying the 6th to 14th floor and the latter, from the 15th to 35th floor. The building will also have 16 distinct social spaces.

What to expect at the Raffles Boston Hotel and Residences

Located in Boston’s Back Bay neighbourhood, an affluent shopping and dining destination, the hotel rooms will offer one king bed or two queen beds, with 30 of the 147 accommodations being suites. These luxurious spaces will include 15 Gallery Suites, 14 Garden Suites, and a Presidential Suite. On average, each guest rooms are about 475 square feet and the largest room belongs to the Midnight Suite, which even has a kitchen.

Check-in will be a cinch too. Direct access to Raffles Boston’s Sky Lobby on the 17th floor is available via an express lift from the ground floor. Upon arrival, you’ll find a majestic three-storey spiral staircase which leads to the hotel’s five F&B establishments, including the iconic Long Bar and fine-dining restaurant Amar.

New York-based architect firm Stonehill Taylor designed Raffles Boston’s hotel interiors to exude timeless luxury. Although its modern and contemporary facade looks nothing like Raffles’ other colonial and heritage-focused sister properties, there are specific elements that are an ode to Boston’s unique districts; for instance, the window boxes of Beacon Hill and botanical influences surrounding the hotel’s lobby.

Amenities-wise, Raffles Boston have, so far, announced a Raffles Spa and Fitness Centre. Located on the fourth floor, it includes a 20-metre-long indoor pool, jacuzzi, and private as well as couples’ spa treatment rooms.

Raffles Boston will open in Summer 2023.

(All images credit: Raffles Boston/Accor)

This story first appeared here.