Four Vacation Itineraries for Travellers with a Taste for Adventure

Everyone has their own idea of what constitutes the ideal vacation, which makes planning someone else’s trip a difficult task indeed. But no matter where your preferences lie when it comes to travelling, it’s always best to do it in style. So, if you’ve got a taste for adventure, here are four fabulous vacation suggestions.

(Hero image: Balloon safari over the Serengeti with Four Seasons; Featured image: Snorkelling the Koh Rong Archipelago at Song Sea Private Island)

Ancient Buddha statues at the legendary Borobudur temple in Java (photo ©Amanresorts Ltd)

JOURNEY THROUGH JAVA WITH AMAN

Regarded as the cultural heartland of Indonesia, Java is studded with ancient treasures like Borobudur temple, as well as pea-green paddy fields and rain forests lined with pristine white beaches. Travellers wishing to explore it all are invited to book a ‘Journey Through Java with Aman’, which includes a luxury return train trip, and a three-night stay at Amanjiwo.

With dedicated carriages adorned in Aman style, this rail journey offers both timeless elegance and the utmost comfort. The experience begins in Jakarta Gambir Station, followed by a seven-hour ride through Central Java. Guests are accompanied by Amanjiwo’s resident anthropologist, Patrick Vanhoebrouck, who shares his knowledge of the region’s historic and cultural highlights. An exquisite breakfast, lunch, and afternoon tea is also served on board the train, which ends its journey at Yogyakarta Tugu Station.

View from the bedroom of the Garden Suite Pool Pavilion at Amanjiwo (photo ©Amanresorts Ltd)

Yoga sessions amidst breathtaking scenery at Amanjiwo (photo ©Amanresorts Ltd)

After disembarking from the train, a 60-minute private transfer whisks guests to Amanjiwo; an Ed Tuttle-designed jungle hideaway with 36 thatched-roofed suites – most with individual swimming pools – and panoramic views of the Kedu Plain and Mount Merapi. Dedicated to holistic wellness, the spa menu here is informed by traditional Javanese healing, while the fully equipped gym, tennis court, and private yoga sessions help guests to find peace from within.

During their time at the resort each guest receives a daily breakfast and one special Amanjiwo experience, with choices that include a traditional Makan Malam degustation dinner served in the grand colonial restaurant, a private Aman picnic on the banks of the Progo river, or sunset martinis overlooking dramatic vistas of the Menorah Hills. Then, on the final morning, wake early to take in the colours of sunrise before a private transfer departs to Yogyakarta Tugu station for the return trip to Jakarta.

aman.com/resorts/amanjiwo

A very glitzy 100th anniversary edition of the annual Copa Carnival Ball (photo courtesy of Belmond)

PARTY TIME IN RIO AT THE COPACABANA

It seems like it’s always party time in Rio de Janeiro, but now that’s especially true for guests checking into the Copacabana Palace, A Belmond Hotel, which is celebrating 100 years – this August marks the building’s official centenary – with the launch of a year-long programme of cultural events. In February, a very glitzy 100th anniversary edition of the annual Copa Carnival Ball was held at the hotel, setting a suitably glamorous tone for the year to come.

Since the Copacabana Palace is a gastronomic hub, it’s hardly a surprise that high-profile dinners figure prominently in the 2023 celebration schedule. There are two Michelin-starred restaurants under the hotel’s roof – the contemporary pan-Asian MEE, and Italian destination Ristorante Hotel Cipriani, led by the Italian chef Nello Cassese – as well as the charming Pérgula, a Carioca restaurant specialising in authentic South American fare. Throughout the year these various venues will host important gastronomic gatherings, including the prestigious ‘Master Series’, which brings renowned chefs from around the world to cook alongside the in-house teams.

Stunning swimming pool at the historic Copacabana Palace, A Belmond Hotel (photo courtesy of Belmond)

Arriving in style at the historic Copacabana Palace, A Belmond Hotel (photo courtesy of Belmond)

Of course, even without these centenary celebrations the Copacabana Palace, A Belmond Hotel, is one of Rio’s premier destinations, boasting an absolutely ideal location directly across from the famed Copacabana Beach. In all there are 239 rooms to choose from, including seven exclusive penthouse suites that are sanctuaries of Oriental carpets, delicate French fabrics and hand-picked antiques.

Needless to say, this century-old landmark positively oozes history, with guestbooks showing check-ins by such luminaries as Marlene Dietrich and Orson Welles. In short, you’d be hard pressed to find a better spot from which to explore all that this legendary Brazilian city has to offer.

belmond.com/hotels

the ultra-private Song Saa Private Island in Cambodia (photo courtesy of Song Saa Private Island)

EPICUREAN ESCAPES AT SONG SAA PRIVATE ISLAND

If an ultra-private, destination dining getaway sounds like your idea of a tasteful vacation, then Song Saa Private Island in Cambodia may have just what you’re looking for. Their very special personalised epicurean journey offer promises an unforgettable and absolutely unique dining experience, with multiple, secluded hideaway spots on the property to choose from for your one-of-a-kind meal.

Whichever stunning locale you choose – be it by the sea or under the stars – Song Saa’s expert team of talented chefs will design a gourmet experience entirely in line with your tastes. Priding itself on sourcing ingredients that are both fresh and sustainable, these specially crafted menus will tantalise gourmands with an innovative blend of Khmer flavours, combined with inventive renditions of Western comfort dishes.

Song Saa’s expert team of chefs will custom design your gourmet experience (photo courtesy of Song Saa Private Island)

Kicking back in a luxurious overwater Royal Villa at Song Saa Private Island (photo courtesy of Song Saa Private Island)

At Song Saa, the ideals of harmony, sustainability, and ethical barefoot luxury are the core principles that underpin the overall design, and as such this private island retreat offers the ultimate indulgence for mind, body and soul. So, when not enjoying sumptuous feasts, guests can take advantage of on-site amenities such as the gorgeous spa, or schedule some adventurous ocean outings, like kayaking or snorkelling. As for the two dozen accommodations available, they consist of six different villa styles, each with private pool and stunning ocean views, and all beautifully decorated in a contemporary tropical style with thatched roofs, stone walls, and four-poster beds.

It’s also worth noting that your vacation spending helps support the Song Saa Foundation, a non-profit organisation established in 2013 to protect the habitats of the Koh Rong Archipelago and improve the welfare of its native communities.

songsaa-privateisland.com

Hot-air balloon safari adventure curated by the Four Seasons Safari Lodge (photo courtesy fourseasons.com/serengeti)

STYLISH SERENGETI SAFARIS WITH FOUR SEASONS

The Serengeti National Park is one of the world’s most celebrated wildlife reserves, where the ‘Big Five’ – lion, leopard, buffalo, elephant, and rhinoceros – run free across the endless, untamed landscapes. And it’s here that you’ll find the luxurious Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti, aptly described as ‘Your Sanctuary in the Savannah’.

Perched on a series of elevated platforms and walkways, the lodge itself sits next to an animal watering hole where elephants regularly stop by for a morning drink. When it comes to excursions, one of the most popular is an exhilarating game drive into the bush, where guests can rest assured knowing they are under the constant protection of the always attentive local Maasai tribespeople.

Elephants gathering in the morning at the watering hole (photo courtesy fourseasons.com/serengeti)

Alternatively, you can opt to greet the day soaring high in the sky as part of a hot-air balloon safari. From this elevated vantage point, where unsurpassed vistas stretch out in every direction, watch in wonder as the savannah comes to life as soon as the sun rises above the horizon. Later, after landing, enjoy a special Champagne breakfast in the bush.

Luxurious villas boasting elevated terraces with panoramic savannah views (photo courtesy fourseasons.com/serengeti)

In total there are just nine accommodations at the lodge, including four spacious ‘Guest Rooms’ with balconies facing out across the savannah or the watering hole. The two ‘Suites’, meanwhile, offer elevated open-air terraces, private pools, and generous indoor living areas. For the ultimate stay, however, book one of the three residential-style ‘Villas’, which provide added space and privacy for families and groups of friends, in addition to infinity-edge plunge pools and elevated terraces with panoramic savannah views.

Finally, when it comes to dining, the Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti offers many options, including a bespoke seven-course set menu in the wine cellar, created especially by the culinary team, accompanied by South African wines from the lodge’s own premium selection.

fourseasons.com/serengeti