Janu Tokyo, a Sister Hotel Brand of Aman, Will Open Its Doors This Autumn 2023

If you love Aman properties, like how we adore Amanpuri in Phuket so much, you definitely need to check out the upcoming luxury sister hotel of the brand – Janu.

Having a soul gives something a distinctive identity and character. And the presence of a soul is also a crucial factor when conceptualising hotels. Case in point: ultra-luxury hospitality hotelier Aman’s sister brand Janu – which means ‘soul’ in Sanskrit – will debut their first property in Tokyo come Autumn 2023.

Housed at Azabudai Hills in the Kamiyacho district of the Japanese capital, Janu Tokyo specifically claims 13 floors from the ground up and features 122 spacious guest rooms. Azabudai Hills, an 8.1-hectare hub created and managed by Mori Building Co. Ltd, has been touted as Tokyo’s much-anticipated ‘Modern Urban Village’. The property, 30 years in the making, is located in the B-2 District Tower designed by Pelli Clarke & Partners, with interiors by long-term Aman collaborator Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects.

Janu Tokyo’s Azabudai Hills address allows the new hotel brand to facilitate personal fulfilment and relaxation, and follows Aman’s DNA and commitment to going above and beyond the guest experience with timeless design and intuitive service. In addition, Azabudai Hills will be home to Aman Residences, Tokyo. Also opening in 2023, it will be located in a separate building from Janu Tokyo.

Aman first announced their new Janu hotel brand in 2020, which will certainly pioneer a new direction in luxury hospitality. Focusing on the appreciation of cuisine, art, design and service, Janu facilitates genuine human interaction, playful expression and social wellness at the core of the experience. Following Janu Tokyo, six more Janu hotels are in the pipeline for the brand. This includes AlUla in Saudi Arabia, which is currently under construction.

Key facilities of Janu Tokyo

Janu Tokyo’s 122 light-filled guest rooms will feature floor-to-ceiling windows. Most rooms will have attached private balconies with views of the iconic Tokyo Tower or surrounding greenery. From 55sqm Deluxe Rooms to the 284sqm Janu Suite, some will have connecting rooms to encourage travel with family and friends. Indeed, the more, the merrier, to expedite Janu’s intended spirited social scene.

The property will also house six contemporary restaurants, bar, lounge, and garden terrace. Each will likewise embody Janu’s signature ethos inspired by connection, balance and exploration, including a patisserie, a vibrant Italian food emporium and a grill restaurant with an open kitchen and bar. There will also be two Japanese restaurants – the first serving top-quality sushi and the second a sumibiyaki menu. This is in addition to a Chinese restaurant with private dining suites.

Janu Tokyo will also feature one of the largest wellness facilities of any luxury hotel in Tokyo, spanning over 4,000 sqm. Named The Janu Wellness Centre, the space emphasises social wellness with a contemporary take on traditional wellness beliefs. Similarly, there will be facilities like five movement studios offering spinning, boxing, yoga, Pilates, and simulated golf training.

Furthermore, free-weight enthusiasts can look forward to seven treatment rooms and a large gym featuring functional and circuit training equipment. An extensive hydrotherapy and thermal area, centred around a 25-metre heated lap pool, will also have a separate Lounge Pool, traditionally a place for socialising in Japan. Two Spa Houses will also be available should guests need healing hands to soothe tense muscles.

(All images credit: Aman/Janu Tokyo)

Janu Tokyo will open in Autumn 2023 at Azabudai Hills, Tokyo.

