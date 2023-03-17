7 Extravagant Songkran Trip Ideas to Escape Bangkok’s Pollution

Pollution, heat, and traffic; there are many reasons to get out of Thailand this season. Here are 7 extravagant trips you can keep in mind, especially as Songkran comes around.

While the air is unhealthy in Bangkok, the beginning of the spring season in the West and the serene ocean breeze in other parts of the world suddenly feel much more inviting. If you’re one to always travel in style, these extravagant trips to the world’s greatest five-star luxury escapes are for you. Perhaps, you’ll find some Songkran travel inspiration, too.

7 Extravagant Trips You Can Take to Escape Bangkok’s Pollution

Practice Surfing at Niyama Private Islands Maldives

For those avid and amateur surfers, Niyama Private Islands is the perfect place to hone your skills. Located in the beautiful, need-no-explanation Maldives, it offers fantastic ocean vibes along with a special guest in residence for one month. Brad Gerlach, a pro-surfer and Wave-Ki founder, will bring his surf instruction programmes to the resort for all participants looking to improve their movements. The resort has just the spots for all levels of surfers, from the powerful waves to a flat-water lagoon.

Brad Gerlach will be in residence from March 16 to April 19, 2023 only.

Check out the Newest Luxury Opening in Australia at Capella Sydney

Capella finally expands into Australia with Capella Sydney, a luxury hotel in the renovated Department of Education building. After seven whole years, the restoration is now complete, unveiling 192 rooms and suites across nine levels. Dining and drinking destinations like Brasserie 1930 and McRae Bar in collaboration with the Bentley Group await, while the signature Auriga Spa is also available. The classic Capella beauty is combined with local artworks installed throughout the property.

Book a Quick Escape to Hotel Telegraph Singapore

No time to plan your trip? Singapore is always a good idea, considering it takes less than a three-hour flight from Bangkok. As a member of the Small Luxury Hotels of the World, Hotel Telegraph captures the essence of the old telecommunication building in the CBD. The almost century-old property has just finished its restoration in 2022 and is now a 134-room hotel suitable for both a romantic vacation or a business trip.

Experience One of the Most Advanced Spas in Europe at Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa

Since 1872, Brenners Park-Hotel & Spa has always been a popular destination for distinguished travellers seeking a relaxed hotel stay and spa experience. The Baden-Baden town of Germany, famous for being a spa town, sets a beautiful lush backdrop for the Villa Stéphanie Spa & Wellbeing, where a five-storey building is dedicated to wellness. From a huge sauna, indoor swimming pool, and plunge pool, to services such as medical examinations, day spa, and physiotherapies, you’ll return feeling like a whole new person.

Shop at the World’s Second Largest Retail Destination and Stay at Armani Hotel Dubai

The style of Giorgio Armani is reflected lavishly onto the soaring Armani Hotel Dubai above the Burj Khalifa. After enjoying the elegant and sophisticated ambience of the hotel, guests can indulge in the shopping experience of the lifetime at the world’s second largest mall, the Dubai Mall. Situated within walking distance, the Dubai Mall is an extended extravagance in addition to the luxury hotel stay.

Find Peace in the Hideaway of Le Grand Jardin

Away in Cannes is where your dream of private Mediterranean living comes true. Le Grand Jardin is hidden on the Sainte Marguerite island where only the citrus trees, botanic garden, natural pools, and Mediterranean heat are present. The accommodation includes 12 spacious bedrooms across six buildings, all of which are equipped with southern French architecture and decor.

Explore an Untouched Corner of the World at Jumby Bay Island

How further can you escape the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan than the exotic Caribbean country of Antigua and Barbuda? With the already stunning islandic surroundings, the experience gets even better with a stay at Jumby Bay Island. The luxury resort sits on 300-acre land and boasts uninterrupted views of the ocean. Your days in the resort will never get boring, with activities like watersports, dinner at The Estate House, an island tour, spa treatments, and more.

