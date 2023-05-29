Louis Vuitton Opens its First Lounge at Qatar’s Hamad International Airport

Louis Vuitton and Qatar Airways are looking to welcome esteemed guests to the first ever Louis Vuitton airport lounge at Qatar’s Hamad International Airport (HIA).

As one of the Five Star Airport as rated by Skytrax and a hub for Qatar Airways, HIA has numerous luxury shops and restaurants to offer. Adding to the list this year is the first Louis Vuitton airport lounge in the world, which is located on top of the Louis Vuitton store. This lounge, moreover, will be adjoined by a restaurant that serves Chef Yannick Alleno’s Michelin dishes as well.

Business and first-class passengers will find themselves surrounded by stunning decorations from the designer brand, while the restaurant will serve Qatari cuisine.

The Louis Vuitton lounge is deemed to add something to look forward to before your departure, in addition to the Al Safwa First Lounge, Al Mourjan Business Lounge, Emporio Armani Caffee, Harrod’s Tea Room and many others.

[Hero and featured image credit: Karim Mokalled/Unsplash]