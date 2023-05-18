From location to service, the most expensive resorts around the globe offer a one-of-a-kind experience unlike anywhere else in the world.

From Italy to Fiji and the Philippines, some of the most expensive luxury resorts in the world seem to reside around the pristine shores of the Pacific, Caribbean, or Mediterranean sea. These places radiate an ambience like straight out of a movie, though if you’ve ever had the chance to spend a night in one of these resorts, you’ll know that these far-flung paradise do exist in reality. Here’s a closer look.

Some of the Most Expensive Luxury Resorts around the Globe

The most expensive resort on our list is located on a tropical island of the Philippines in the Palawan archipelago. While it’s a hefty price to pay for one night, the resort can actually accommodate up to 48 people in the six beachfront villas with private infinity pools and jacuzzis. With the resort’s own organic farm, daily fresh catches from the sea, and the ultimate privacy of this exclusive private island resort, it’s the vacation of a lifetime.

Price: $100,000 per night (the price was reduced to $45,000 during the pandemic in 2021)

For a fantastic Mediterranean vacation, the Grand Resort Lagonissi in Athens can host a seaside resort experience like straight out of the movies. Loved by several royal families, each of the villas boasts two master bedrooms, a cosy fireplace, fully equipped kitchen, and outdoor dining amenities. On top of that, guests can also take a dip in the indoor and outdoor pools that can be heated by request, as well as relax with massage treatments in the private areas.

Price: $50,000 per night

Owned by the British entrepreneur Richard Branson, this exclusive, far-flung island is located on the British Virgin Islands in the Caribbean sea. Under the concept ‘barefoot luxury,’ Necker Island is home to a myriad of wonderful wildlife and nature both in water and on land. Guests will be accommodated in Balinese-style guestrooms that can host up to 48 adults and six children on the whole island. Small-group reservation is also welcome for those who are not looking to rent out the whole property.

Price: $44,000 per night

While a regular trip to this exotic archipelago in the South Pacific Ocean could already cost a fortune, booking a night at the Como Laucala Island is on another level. This private island resort has 25 standalone villas sprawled across the hilltops, rainforests, and along the sea. Dive into the waters, play some water sports, indulge in delicious food, practice your golf swings, and enjoy so much more in this fascinating space.

Price: $44,000 per night

If you want to live like a royal in India, live it out to the fullest at The Raj Palace’s spectacular Maharajah Pavillion. This four-story apartment covers over 1480 square metres with four bedrooms. Amongst the extravagant furniture and facilities provided, the building has a private lobby, library, rooftop terrace, jacuzzi, swimming pool, private bar, and private spa.

Price: $44,000 per night

Best known for the pristine beaches and azure seas, the Costa Smeralda of Sardinia is home to several lavish resorts. One that stands out is the Hotel Cala di Volpe, a Luxury Collection Hotel. The extraordinary Penthouse Suite here has a private saltwater swimming pool, and rooftop terrace with a dining room and a wine cellar, making it the most exceptional suite of all.

Price: $41,700 per night

Another place to relax like a royal is the Ciragan Palace Kempinski in Istanbul. The hotel is located inside a historical palace which is the only Ottoman imperial of its kind. 310 guest rooms are perfect for any kind of getaway, with spa facilities and top-notch restaurants. The Sultan Suite, surrounded by a panoramic city view, is the most extravagant due to the spacious living room, kitchenette, jacuzzi, and a private butler.

Price: $41,500 per night