The Nobu Hotel Atlanta Unveils a Porsche Icon Suite

One of the world’s most famous hospitality brands, Nobu opened a hotel in Atlanta in late November, 2022. Now the property has just introduced a new experience for its guests with the Porsche Icon Suite.

With a location just north of Porsche Cars North America’s US headquarter, the Nobu Hotel Atlanta is inspired by its neighbour to provide an elegant Porsche Icon Suite that blends the hotel’s amiable hospitality with the German automaker’s cutting-edge style and history. The suite is a one-of-a-kind experience for Porsche fans, with its Porsche-inspired Nobu décor.

The suite is decorated with memorabilia of iconic Porsche moments, coffee table books that tell the brand’s story, car-inspired aesthetics, and even a Porsche robe for guests to wear. What’s even more enticing is the exclusive access to the Porsche Taycan, an ultimate electric vehicle. It even comes with a certified driver who is willing to take guests anywhere within a three-mile radius.

For more information, visit the website.

[Hero and featured image credit: Porsche]