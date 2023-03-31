Your personality can reveal a lot about your travel style. Not sure where to travel this Songkran? Here are some trip ideas for your Songkran vacation in Southeast Asia, based on your Chinese zodiac sign.

Chinese horoscope believes that while each of us is born under a specific animal sign, these signs tell us a lot about our personalities. If that sounds skeptical, test it out during your Songkran vacation. From an island getaway to a buzzing metropolitan adventure, here are 12 hotels to visit in Southeast Asia during the Songkran holiday, based on your Chinese zodiac sign.

[Hero image credit: Rosewood Luang Prabang; featured image credit: Shangri-La Boracay Spa and Resort]

discover more travel experiences here

Where to Travel this Songkran, Based on Your Chinese Zodiac Sign

The Rat: In Good Company at Soneva Jani in the Maldives

Soneva Jani’s spacious villas in the Maldives are the best place for one to enjoy the company of friends and family; the kind of experience that the Rat enjoys so much. Available up to a four-bedroom Water Reserve Villa with slide, the accommodations include on-sea villas and on-land mansions. Plenty of water activities are provided for the group, such as dolphin cruises, a special island picnic, windsurfing, and more.

discover more

book here

The Ox: A Cosy Tropical Getaway at Bulgari Resort Bali

The Ox relaxes and enjoys him or herself the most in a homey environment, and the Bulgari Resort Bali could be a great option. Amid the lush nature and tropical weather, the resort boasts views of the Indian Ocean while guests wind down in the Balinese-Italian rooms, villas, and mansions. The latter come with private pools, and are likely to be key highlight of your trip.

discover more

book here

The Tiger: Power and Magnificence at Raffles Hotel Le Royal, Phnom Penh

Since the Tiger is a well-known symbol of power, authority, and magnificence, there’s no place more suitable than Raffles Hotel Le Royal in Phnom Penh. This historic hotel was built in 1929 and holds an invaluable legacy to the area. The luxury rooms and suites boast a glimpse of Khmer, Art Deco, and French Colonial interiors all blended together. Several historical attractions are reachable from the hotel, like The National Museum, Royal Palace, and Genocide Museum.

discover more

book here

The Rabbit: Art and Romance at the Rosewood Luang Prabang

A romantic personality like the Rabbit would appreciate the artistic and luxurious environment of the Rosewood Luang Prabang. This exotic retreat is influenced by a French-Lao architectural style which is exhibited in the rooms, suites, riverside villas, pool villas, and luxury tents. The resort also offers services like a private waterfall dinner and an indulgent spa session in the tranquil spa tents.

discover more

book here

The Dragon: Thai Heritage and Charm at Trisara, Phuket

One of the charismatic towns that the charismatic Dragon would find fascinating is Phuket. This versatile island keeps up with modern times, and yet still retains its southern Thai heritage, which can be explored at Trisara, a private pool villa beach resort. The private luxury villas and residences will be your private sanctuary while the private beach and exciting water sports are the main attractions. A lot of fine dining options have been luring tourists to Trisara as well, whether it’s the Michelin-starred Pru or Seafood at Trisara.

discover more

book here

The Snake: Enjoying The Finer Things at Shangri-La Boracay Spa and Resort

A thoughtful and wise sign like the Snake usually prefers spending time with the finer things in life, as can be found in the stunning Shangri-La Boracay Spa and Resort in the Philippines. Boracay island offers a combination of sea, landscape, and hilly terrains, on which the resort is located. The beautiful 219 rooms, suites, and villas offer vantage points for those looking to appreciate the views and the vibes.

discover more

book here

The Horse: Outdoor Appreciation at Amanpuri, Phuket

For an outdoor lover and adventure seeker like the Horse, Amanpuri could offer plenty of attractions to keep you busy all day. Known for its stunning villas and pavilions, the luxury resort revolves around private pools and majestic Andaman sea views, where a series of water sports can be enjoyed. Some examples are wakeboard, wakeskate, hydrofoil, waterski, paddleboard, and Schiller bike, as well as underwater excursions.

discover more

The Goat: Peace and Serenity at Joali Maldives

Peace and serenity is appreciated by the Goat the most among all other Chinese zodiac signs, and we all know that the Maldives are the top choice for a truly relaxing getaway. Joali Maldives is a one-of-a-kind art resort with 73 spacious beach villas, over-water villas, and residences located on the Muravandhoo Island in the Raa Atoll of the northern Maldives. The dreamy setting is where your ultimate hideout takes place, where everything from Joali Spa by Espa, island artscape activities, and culinary experiences await.

discover more

book here

The Monkey: Fast-paced Energy at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore

Filled with cosmic social connections and a vibrant ambience, Singapore is always evolving. To the likes of the Monkey, these travellers enjoy a fast-paced city that can challenge their souls. One of the leading luxury hotels in Marina Bay is The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore that stands out with its spacious accommodation, panoramic city views, a generous series of arts to explore, and some award-winning restaurants and bars.

discover more

book here

The Rooster: Versatility at The RuMa, Kuala Lumpur

For those adventurous travellers who adapt well to the changing environments, The RuMa situated in the heart of Kuala Lumpur is the perfect place. In this restless capital, The RuMa stands as a supporter of whichever lifestyle you’re compelled to take. Whether you love to explore the city on foot, or like to get higher up on the Petronas Twin Towers, or are always on the hunt for the best food in town.

discover more

book here

The Dog: Familiar Favourites at the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa

The Dog personality loves to be surrounded by a familiar group of people and environments, which leads them to a nearby hotel in Thailand, the Hua Hin Marriott Resort & Spa. The resort offers a serene getaway in the country’s popular vacation province, with a large lagoon, five pools, a seafood restaurant, and a contemporary design throughout the hotel. Moreover, Marriott’s signature Quan Spa will also be your private oasis right after you get back from the sun.

discover more

book here

The Pig: Nature Appreciation at Bawah Reserve, Indonesia

The Pig always loves to unwind in a real, authentic, and natural environment. Bawah Reserve sits amidst the lush nature of the Anambas archipelago in Indonesia and revolves around an earth-focused philosophy and sustainability concept. Boasting sustainably-built tented garden suites, treehouse lodges, overwater bungalows, and beachfront suites, the resort has even more to explore along the blue lagoons.

discover more

book here