Travel News: Bulgari Hotel Tokyo Opens its Doors, Dusit Debuts in Europe, and more

Prestige’s curation of holiday destinations, hotel openings, and travel essentials that are highly recommended this summer season.

Bulgari Hotel Tokyo Opens Its Doors

Bulgari Hotels & Resorts has added to its impressive portfolio with the landmark opening of Bulgari Hotel Tokyo, which sits between the 40th and 45th floors of the Tokyo Midtown Yaesu, an ultra-skyscraper overlooking some of the city’s most iconic sights, including extraordinary views of Mount Fuji.

Located just a stone’s throw from the financial districts of Nihombashi and Marunouchi, and the iconic shopping and dining district of Ginza, the property offers breezy outdoor terraces, two ballrooms, wedding salons, and 98 luxurious rooms and suites designed by the Milan-based firm ACPV Architects, who are responsible for the signature look of all Bulgari properties worldwide.

The F&B lineup furthers the hotel’s commitment to luxury, and includes The Bulgari Bar, Il Ristorante – Niko Romito (serving up contemporary Italian cuisine crafted by three Michelin star Chef Niko Romito), The Fireplace Lounge, and the eight-seat Sushi Hōseki, an omakase experience led by three-star Michelin chef Kenji Gyoten. Finally, the 1,000-square-metre Bulgari Spa offers the ultimate wellbeing experience and features a 25-metre indoor pool ensconced by floor-to-ceiling windows.

Dusit Debuts In Europe With Dusit Suites Athens

Dusit International has opened Dusit Suites Athens, the Thai hospitality brand’s first branded property in Europe. Situated in the Athens Riviera, renowned for its beautiful shores and vibrant shopping and dining scene, the hotel is set over four floors and offers stunning views of the ocean and mountains. Each spacious suite features high-end fittings like private balconies, king-sized beds, large living areas, marble bathrooms, and more. The hotel also boasts five-star facilities, including a heated vitality pool for rejuvenation, the signature Namm Spa, and F&B venues such as the rooftop Mediterranean eatery O Live, and pan-Asian fare at Dao.

Carl Friedrik X Scuderia Alphatauri

Since its establishment in 2012, Carl Friedrik has become synonymous with premium leather goods, offering practicalyet refined essentials ranging from weekender bags to wallets. Now, the brand has partnered with Formula 1 team Scuderia AlphaTauri for a limited-edition carry-on luggage collection, combining core beliefs around premium durability and high performance in the design of the line. The bags are crafted from top-quality materials, including vachetta leather from Italy, and boast a navy colour profile extending from the shell to the detailing, with minimal branding to give it a sleek overall look.

Almanac X Prague

Almanac x Prague is a newly opened hotel set inside the iconic former Alcron Hotel, an Art Deco landmark that dates back to the 1930s and was a hot spot for many famous faces, including Charlie Chaplin and Ella Fitzgerald. Originally designed by Alois Krofta, who was inspired by the Art Nouveau and Bauhaus movements, as well as the opulence of travel during the ‘Gilded Age’, the building features stunning original details including marble pillars and onyx fireplaces. To give the new hotel a modern touch, architecture firm Marani, and Barcelona’s Tres Cinco Uno, drew inspiration from local craftsmanship to conceptualise its interiors, which are a tribute to Czech artisans and Prague’s colourful façades, rooftops, and artwork.

Prestige Travel Diary

“In Bhutan, I discovered a new kind of luxury. Instead of limousines and supercars, Bhutan’s luxuriousness lies in its exclusivity, as only a limited number of people are allowed to visit per year. I stayed at five hotels, but the most unique was the Zhiwa Ling Heritage, the only Bhutanese-owned five-star property complete with buildings handcrafted by local artisans. Set across 10 acres of land in the Paro Valley, it offered stunning views of the mountains. While there, I learned about ancient Bhutanese traditions, spent time with the generous locals, tried my hand at archery, and explored the many temples and buildings, among countless other activities.”

Jongjin “Jin” Jungsura, Co-Founder of Matara Studio