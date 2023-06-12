Travel News: London Meets The OWO, Aleenta Retreat Opens in Chiang Mai, and more

Prestige’s curation of hotel openings, expeditions, and luggage essentials that are trending this June.

London Meets The Owo This Summer

Set to open in phases over the course of this summer, The OWO is a new architectural landmark built on the historic site of London’s Whitehall Palace, inside what was once recognised as Britain’s Old War Office (which hosted Sir Winston Churchill and other influential leaders).

The OWO houses the UK’s first Raffles Hotel, which offers 120 guestrooms, designed by Thierry Despont, that overlook iconic landmarks, as well as 85 private residences, and a health club in partnership with Guerlain and Pillar Wellbeing. The 2,500-square-metre wellness centre boasts an impressive range of facilities, including a cutting-edge gym, movement studio, and 20-metre-long swimming pool.

The OWO is also set to become a true F&B landmark, housing nine restaurants – three of which are overseen by Michelin-starred Chef Mauro Colagreco, including Saison, for Mediterranean-inspired all-day dining. Other offerings are an outpost of Milan’s Paper Moon for contemporary Italian fare; a branch of Laperouse, a Parisian café with a rich history that traces back to 1766; and a Japanese rooftop eatery and sake bar led by sushi master Endo Kazutoshi.

Aleenta Retreat Chiang Mai

Aleenta Retreat Chiang Mai is a new five-star property by Akaryn Hotel Group, nestled amongst the region’s lush foothills. Geared towards health-conscious travellers looking for total rejuvenation, the resort offers a selection of suites and one- and two-bedroom pool villas, as well as a four-bedroom, heritage-inspired teakwood residence with a private pool.

Beyond its spacious accommodations, the resort’s facilities include an outdoor pool, open-air restaurant, tearoom, piano bar, art gallery, and the biggest highlight, Ayurah Wellness, which offers a full-service spa and an array of holistic multi-day wellness programmes that include detailed nutrition plans, meditation and physical fitness sessions, and consultations with medical professionals.

White Desert Globetrotting Experience

Pioneers in luxury travel White Desert has just announced its latest travel experience, the ‘White Desert World’. This 21-day trip takes guests on a journey to 10 iconic destinations across seven continents, beginning in colourful Mexico City. Guests will then enjoy a plethora of authentic local adventures in Colombia, Easter Island, Fiji, Borneo, India, Turkey, Namibia, and South Africa, before completing the trip with White Desert’s signature expedition to Antarctica. Guests will travel around the world in a Boeing 757-200 set up in a private configuration for a maximum of 50 guests, adding yet another level of luxury to an already alluring trip.

Roam X Amanda Wachob

Luxury luggage brand Roam has collaborated with New York City-based artist Amanda Wachob for a limited-edition revamp of one of its most popular items, the Large Carry-On Suitcase. Each piece is hand-painted by Amanda, and is available in two distinct colourways – Cerulean (blue and purple with teal highlights), and Nocturne (black, purple, and gold with green highlights). The design features a telescoping handle that can be adjusted for height, as well as interior compression boards to minimise wrinkling, and ball-bearing wheels for smooth handling. Buyers can also choose their desired trim and fabric lining.

Prestige Travel Diary

“I recently travelled to Abu Dhabi with my family, and we stayed at the Anantara Eastern Mangroves, a beautiful resort that offered undisrupted views of the surrounding mangrove lagoons and the city skyline. We had quite an adventurous holiday, which my son Posh really appreciated. We visited Ferrari World to ride the world’s fastest rollercoaster, visited the famous Yas Marina Circuit to see the Grand Prix facilities and go go-karting, and we even rode quadbikes for the first time across the desert sand dunes!”

-Vantita Lewchalermwongse