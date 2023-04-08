Travel News: Spotlight on Homm Saranam Baturiti in Bali, the Six Senses Rome, and more

It’s finally April, and so if you’ve got the urge to get out of town, especially for the upcoming Songkran extended holiday week, then here are a few suggestions to keep in mind when it comes time to plan your next major getaway.

One of the stunning jungle villas at the newly opened Homm Saranam Baturiti in Bali’s central highlands

HOMM SARANAM BATURITI IN BALI

Homm, one of the brands under the Banyan Tree Group umbrella, now has a foothold in Bali with the opening last month of Homm Saranam Baturiti (the name means “refuge” in Sanskrit). Located in Bedugul, in the island’s central highlands, this secluded property features 81 spacious rooms, suites and villas, offering a rejuvenating retreat where guests are surrounded by cool mountain air, green open spaces, and farms growing produce on fertile volcanic soil. The beautifully appointed accommodations come equipped with all the required amenities, including supremely comfortable beds, a private balcony to relax on, and stunning panoramic views of the picturesque Bedugul mountains. For the ultimate lavish experience, check into the 640-square-metre Two-Bedroom Pool Villa, which boasts a separate spacious living room, a luxurious bathroom with tub, private pool, and kitchenette. For health-conscious travellers a visit to the 8LEMENTS spa is in order, with a selection of programmes which have been designed with wellbeing and reconnection in mind. Meanwhile, for diners, the resort’s main restaurant, Samiya, serves up classic Indonesian signature dishes featuring fresh greens hand-picked from the on-site garden.

hommhotels.com/hotels/homm-saranam-baturiti

‘Infinity View’ is an idyllic four-bedroom property, in Phuket’s Kata Noi Beach area, with a majestic ocean backdrop

ELITE HAVENS EXPANDS IN THAILAND

Known as one of the top providers of high-end vacation rentals in the Asian region, Elite Havens – which is owned by Dusit International – recently expanded its portfolio of more than 300 luxury villas with the addition of two outstanding new properties in Thailand. Their ‘Infinity View’ is an idyllic four-bedroom property in Phuket’s Kata Noi Beach area, featuring a crystal blue swimming pool overlooking a majestic ocean backdrop. Meanwhile, the ‘Inasia’, located on Koh Samui’s Lipa Noi Beach, features eight guestrooms with ocean views, as well as indoor and outdoor dining areas. In addition, each property offers privacy and personalised experiences executed by Elite Havens’ expert in-house teams and event organisers.

elitehavens.com

The menus in the F&B outlets at Six Senses Rome foster a strong link with local culinary traditions

SIX SENSES ROME OPENS

Taking guests on a journey into heritage, discovery, and community, the newly opened Six Senses Rome marks the acclaimed hospitality brand’s first urban hotel in Italy. Nestled in the beating heart of the Eternal City, in the historical Palazzo Salviati Cesi Mellini, the 96 guest rooms feature a selection of 12 accommodation categories, including three individually designed signature suites. For history buffs the property is a treasure trove of wonders – from the monumental marble staircase with its decorative skylight, to the newly restored 600-year-old columns in the main entrance. Meanwhile, for gourmands, the menus in the F&B outlets foster a strong link with local culinary traditions, whether at the all-day dining Bivium restaurant, or higher up at the rooftop Notos.

sixsenses.com/en/hotels/rome

Check out the FPM Bank collection at the Leica Boutique on the 1st floor at Central Embassy

FPM MILANO BANK COLLECTION

Fabbrica Pelletterie Milano (FPM) is a luxurious leather goods brand from Italy founded almost 80 years ago. Their luggage and other travel items are highly regarded amongst discerning travellers, with a well-deserved reputation for durability and superb craftsmanship. Now that the brand is officially available in Thailand, at the Leica Boutique on the 1st floor at Central Embassy, it’s worth checking out the FPM Bank collection. These ultra-chic aluminum suitcases, made with premium materials and cutting-edge technology, come in nine different sizes and four colours – Moonlight Silver, Steel Grey, Caviar Black and Cherry Red – with handles covered by soft Italian leather and a TSA butterfly lock.

fpm.it/collections/bank/

“On a recent visit to Dubai, I stayed at The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm. What I enjoyed the most on this trip was the ‘Platinum Heritage’ package. I had a private pick up from the hotel, in a classic car, and got to select my own bandanna (for protection from the sand). The excursion included a camel ride, and a chance to drink camel’s milk, and an eagle show in the evening. But the highlight for me was definitely the camel ride!”

Samsara “Gam” Eamegdool, Co-founder and CEO of The Hype Project Co Ltd