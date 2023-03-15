Inside Urban Wellness Centre – The Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok At Chao Phraya River’s Carefully Crafted Spa and Wellbeing Haven

The recently opened wellness oasis is well on its way to becoming one of the city’s best. Ben Alan Carter, renowned Spa Director and trained Naturopathic Physician, uses his insight into treatments, and the whole customer journey, to curate a special experience for all who visit.

“Our Urban Wellness Centre takes a 360-degree customisable approach to wellness across the body (physical and aesthetics), mind (spirituality and mindfulness), and work (movement and function),” remarks Ben Alan Carter, a renowned Spa Director and trained Naturopathic Physician, as he explains his vision for the recently opened Urban Wellness Centre at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River.

Modern and clean, and with an air of understated opulence, guests here are treated like royalty from the moment they step into this sanctuary.

“Unmatched within Bangkok, our wellness experts can customise experiences that match individual wellbeing goals and unlock both physical and psychological benefits, amplified by targeting both inner and outer health. Utilising time-tested Thai and international techniques, and innovative technology, they help guests meet their goals. Additionally, regularly scheduled international visiting masters and a substantial roster of local specialised experts are available to Urban Wellness Centre guests across all three streams, to enhance the experience,” he adds.

On the day of my visit the team had kindly arranged a full day of activities, treatments, and other treats for me, designed to showcase what the Urban Wellness Centre has to offer. And while I didn’t know exactly what I’d be doing, I knew to anticipate nothing short of excellence from The Four Seasons.

Things started with a workout, although I was slightly apprehensive about it, as I have admittedly been inactive, on doctor’s orders, due to severe anaemia. However, Fitness Manager Puri “Aof ” Ronnanapatranon designed a unique routine for me, and my limitations, with a full understanding of my health concerns.

The gym here is kitted out with cardio, functional, and weights apparatuses, for whatever your goals might be. It’s also welcoming rather than intimidating, resulting in an inclusive space for all abilities.

We began with spinning, doing High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) to get the blood flowing. We then moved to functional training, which involved a series of movements to improve strength, including walking lunges and medicine ball exercises. Aof ’s energy keeps me going, and I am filled with an immense sense of accomplishment by the end. He offers words of encouragement and even gives me advice on what I can do at home to maintain and improve my health.

Next, the ever-so-serene Pratchayapron “Bamboo” Nopburee, a yoga and movement specialist, leads me along the Olympic-sized lap pool to the tranquil yoga studio.

Again, the programme is mindfully designed for my specific needs, and we use blocks to gently relax and move my muscles, while Bamboo guides me with her soothing voice and calming demeanour. She also teaches me the basics of Pranayama meditation, an ancient technique of yogic breathing that helps to reinvigorate life energy.

As I focus on my breath, everything in my head goes quiet. It’s a wonderful practice that I will be incorporating into my morning routine.

Afterwards, I go back down to change, refresh, and take advantage of the vitality pool and the dimly lit relaxation room – filled with magazines, cool water, and reclined armchairs. The changing rooms, by the way, are opulent. Not only is there every single amenity one might possibly need, it goes even further than that (three types of heated hair curlers, for example).

A friend then joins me for lunch at Brasserie Palmier, where we are treated to a mouthwatering meal and exquisite views of the river on this impossibly clear day. The watermelon and tomato tartare, incidentally, ignites my taste buds with its refreshing, multilayered flavours and textures.

The restaurant’s chic Parisian atmosphere also has me reminiscing about wandering down the River Seine on a summer’s day, while the service is seamlessly attentive, from the moment we arrived to the moment we left.

Lunch is followed by a spa visit, where I opt for the ‘Thai Touch’ treatment. For this, guests are invited to choose either the Nuad Rajasamnak (Royal Thai) or Nuad Phaen Boran (Traditional Thai) massages.

I select the former, and it begins with an introduction to the heavenly, aromatic Sudtana brand makrut lime, turmeric and rice scrub; a local product masterminded by an MIT graduate using her family’s age-old recipes, combined with her own scientific knowledge of distillation, to produce incredibly clean, pure, and unique skincare items (which also supports Thai farmers).

Using this scrub, my Spa Therapist, Areerat “Sine” Santiaoonthonkul, expertly polishes my skin to perfection.

Following a quick shower, Sine reads my pulses and started to work on pressure points with her palms and thumbs. This Royal Thai massage was originally developed for royalty, dignitaries, and VIPs, and works on the Thai Sen energy lines, using alternative techniques to traditional Thai massage.

Sine’s analysis of my body proved to be very accurate, and she stimulated blocked channels that had been affecting my health. The only way I can describe the feeling is that it is like a dam opening – a transcendental stream of vibrations pulsating through my body as though I had awakened from a stupor. Sine’s magic hands had reinvigorated me in ways I couldn’t fathom. I am emotionally lighter, with a sabai sabai outlook, but also laser-focused now that my body is starting to run at its full potential.

Things wrap up with a visit to the salon, and it seems only fitting that my tresses should match my refreshed inner self. A scalp analysis helps my hair stylist choose the appropriate treatments, after which I was taken to the massage chair for a wash.

The stylist then coiffures my hair into glossy, luscious, bouncy locks worthy of a shampoo TV commercial. Afterwards, a final indulgence of afternoon tea, with the most delectable canapés, tops off my phenomenal day. Finally, it is time to depart.

What Ben has set out to achieve at the Urban Wellness Centre is ambitious, but not only did it deliver, it exceeds all expectations. This is a place to unify mind, body, and soul, and Ben promises me there’s more to come.

I’m truly excited to see what else he’ll add to the menu, and while I don’t know the details yet I can say with confidence that, based on my experience, it will be exceptionally special and in a class of its own.

For more information about Urban Wellness Centre, click here.