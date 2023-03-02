5 New Spa Experiences You Can Book In and Around Bangkok

Whether you’re a spa regular or only indulge once in a while, these 5 new spa packages around Thailand are a good reason for you to rest your body and mind in the hands of trained therapists.

Although we’ve passed the ‘new year, new you’ phase already, this doesn’t mean you can’t let the magic of spa experiences work on you. Lately, there have been a few new spa treatments popping up around Bangkok, Khao Yai, and Chiang Mai that we can’t wait to try. From a lovebird spa treatment to an organic facial spa, you are guaranteed to leave feeling refreshed and confident.

[Hero image credit: Anantara Chiang Mai Resort; featured image credit: Savor Beauty]

5 New Spa Packages You Can Book in and out of Bangkok

Minimalist Beauty Rituals with Savor Beauty

A brand-new skincare and spa service from New York, Savor Beauty is the answer for those who prefer a no-fuss, simple skincare routine and spa session. The Savor Beauty’s At Home Luxe Facial Kit is comprised of six items numbered from zero to five to walk users through a quick and easy minimalist routine. The session follows a ritual of cleansing, exfoliating, massaging with serum, and moisturising with face and eye cream. Every step in each of the four types of treatments is crafted with Savor Beauty’s organic products.

Savor Beauty is located in Soi Sukhumvit 39.

‘A Couple’s Journey’ at The Okura Spa

Make everyday love’s day with the ‘A Couple’s Journey’ spa package at The Okura Spa. The romantic spa treatment will take lovebirds through a 30-minute aromatic, warm rose-milk bath, which helps to sooth and reduce inflammation on the skin. Next on the program is the 90-minute Okura Gateway amethyst massage that aims at balancing the seven chakras for energy flow and stress relief. The session ends with a 60-minute facial treatment with Valmont beauty products.

‘A Couple’s Journey’ spa package is priced at THB15,000 per couple. It is available daily at The Okura Spa.

Embracing the Mental, Physical, and Spiritual at Quan Spa

A sanctuary for Asian wellness, Quan Spa continues to help guests achieve a strong mental, physical, and spirit with a series of timeless treatments. The Siam Oriental Massage is the most popular treatment that embraces the honoured traditions of ancient Thai aromatherapy, whilst the Aroma Fusion Massage & Mini Facial is a head-to-toe session of rejuvenation. Lastly, the Acupressure Point Massage will use pressure to soothe tight muscles without the use of any oil.

The treatments start at THB1,900++ per person. The special packages are available until March 31, 2023.

‘Khao Yai Rejuvenation’ at Back on Track: Spa

Escape the hustle and bustle of Bangkok and breathe in the fresh air with the ‘Khao Yai Rejuvenation’ package at the newly-opened InterContinental Khao Yai Resort. The three-night package combines perfectly the peacefulness of wellness and staycation therapies. At the Back on Track: Spa, guests will be welcomed into a 3-hour spa treatment featuring the Traditional Healing Full Body Massage and Organic Facial Massage. Melt into the luring scents of traditional Thai remedies, like lemongrass and ylang ylang, and leave Khao Yai with peace of mind and body.

The ‘Khao Yai Rejuvenation’ package is priced at THB45,000++ for three nights. It is available until June 30, 2023.

A new Anantara Spaat Anantara Chiang Mai Resort

Anantara Chiang Mai Resort presents a renovated spa amid the mountains of the north, and incorporates the legacy of Northern Thailand into its holistic treatments. A few highlights include the Pao Ya treatment that targets abdominal bloating, the Yam Khang foot massage, and the Tok Sen mallet massage. There are indigenous herbs that are incorporated into the masks, baths, massage oils, and teas as well.

Anantara Spa is open daily.