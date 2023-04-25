[Video] The Merz Aesthetics Thailand Team on Maintaining their Standing as Industry Leaders

To kick off its 8th year of operations, Merz Aesthetics Thailand hosted an event where Kittiwan Rattanachandr, Head of the company alongside members of her team, detailed new strategies they will be implementing to meet ever-evolving consumer trends.

These strategies include introducing valuable new tools into the aesthetics market, organising events to discuss industry developments, offering training programmes for those looking to become involved in the business of beauty, and more.

One standout example is the five-day Merz Expo that will be a first for the kingdom. Taking place in Q3 of 2023, the inaugural event aims to create opportunities for customers and trade partners to foster a better understanding of Merz Aesthetics as a company, while also providing a platform to showcase new innovations in the medical and beauty industries.

The expo is being positioned as an ‘Industry First Move’ and aims to drive Thai society forward in areas of improving confidence and embracing one’s beauty.

Merz Aesthetics closed 2022 with sales exceeding 1 billion baht and a 111% growth in comparison to the year before, and have announced their goal to reach 3 billion baht in the next five years.

